S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back
Spanish metalworkers call off strike after pay rise deal
Poland to cut fuel, energy prices to fight inflation
Putin says Russia will offer good gas deal to Serbia
Asian stock markets sink as traders watch Europe virus cases
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back
Spanish metalworkers call off strike after pay rise deal
Poland to cut fuel, energy prices to fight inflation
Putin says Russia will offer good gas deal to Serbia
Asian stock markets sink as traders watch Europe virus cases
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back
Spanish metalworkers call off strike after pay rise deal
Poland to cut fuel, energy prices to fight inflation
Putin says Russia will offer good gas deal to Serbia
Asian stock markets sink as traders watch Europe virus cases
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back
Spanish metalworkers call off strike after pay rise deal
Poland to cut fuel, energy prices to fight inflation
Putin says Russia will offer good gas deal to Serbia
Asian stock markets sink as traders watch Europe virus cases

Protesters break into Lebanese ministry as crisis deepens

Friday, November 26, 2021 | The Associated Press


Children search for valuables in the garbage next to a market in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 12, 2021. Lebanon's severe economic crisis that threw much of the population into poverty is dramatically affecting children leaving some go to bed hungry, lack good medial care and drop out of school to help their families, UNICEF, the U.N. children's agency said Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

BEIRUT (AP) — A small group of protesters broke into a ministry building in Beirut early Friday and removed a photo of the president from one of its main rooms, as the Lebanese pound hit new lows amid a worsening economic and political stalemate.

The nearly dozen protesters who entered the Ministry of Social Affairs said conditions in the crisis-hit country have become unbearable as a result of the rapid economic collapse and ongoing crash of the pound, which reached 25,100 to the U.S. dollar. The previous record was 25,000.

Prices have been skyrocketing in recent weeks as the government lifted subsidies on fuel and some medicines, making them out of reach of many in Lebanon. Some three quarters of the population of six million, including a million Syrian refugees, now live in poverty. The minimum monthly wage is now worth about $27.

Protesters have blamed the ministry for sluggishness in issuing ration cards that are supposed to give poor families monthly financial aid.

The protesters broke into the meeting room at the ministry and turned a framed picture of President Michel Aoun upside down before removing it. They replaced it with a banner in Arabic that read “revolutionaries of October 17.”

The protesters were referring to the start of nationwide protests on Oct. 17, 2019 against the country’s ruling class. They are blamed for decades of corruption and mismanagement that threw the small nation into its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

“Those who usurped public money cannot conduct reforms,” shouted one of the protesters before leaving the building following police intervention. “We have hit rock bottom. Things cannot get worse."

The crisis has been made worse by the coronavirus and the Aug. 4, 2020, port blast that killed 216, wounded more than 6,000 and destroyed part of the capital.

The Cabinet, formed in September after a 13-month vacuum, has not met in more than six weeks amid deep divisions between rival groups over the judge leading the investigation into the port explosion. Comments by a Cabinet minister that triggered a diplomatic row with oil-rich gulf nations has added to the acrimony.

In other parts of the country, protesters placed posters that read “the mafia that destroyed the Lebanese pound” outside some branches of local banks, state-run National News Agency said.

For the past two years, local lenders have imposed informal capital controls that prevent many people from accessing their savings.


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.