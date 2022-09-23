Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)

Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

Fri., September 23, 2022 | Frank Jordans, Associated Press

A sign reading "I want a hot date, not a hot planet" is held up in the crowd during a demonstration by climate activists in Berlin, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” on Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. (Monika Skolimowska/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather.

Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo, Rome and Berlin carrying banners and posters with slogans such as “We are worried about the climate crisis” and “It's not too late.”

The demonstrations were organized by the Fridays for Future youth movement that took its cue from activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.

“We're striking all over the world because the governments in charge are still doing too little for climate justice," said Darya Sotoodeh, a spokesperson for the group's chapter in Germany.

“People all over the world are suffering from this crisis and it's going to get worse if we don't act on time," she said.

Thousands of people attended the rally in Berlin, which featured calls for the German government to establish a 100-billion-euro fund for tackling climate change.

In Rome, some 5,000 young people turned out for a march that ended near the Colosseum.

One placard read: “The climate is changing. Why aren’t we?” Students highlighted among their priorities the need to rethink Italy’s transport policies. The country's ratio of cars per inhabitant is one of the highest in Europe.

In Italy’s election campaign, which wraps up on Friday evening ahead of the Sept. 25 vote for Parliament, climate change policies didn’t figure heavily at candidates’ rallies.

The protests follow warnings from scientists that countries aren't doing enough to meet the 2015 Paris climate accord's top-line target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared to preindustrial times.


U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders this week that the fossil fuel industry, which is responsible for a large share of planet-warming gases, is “feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns."

Guterres urged rich countries to tax the profits of energy companies and redirect the funds to both “countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis” and those struggling with the rising cost of living.

Demands for poor nations to receive greater financial help to cope with global warming, including the destruction already wrought by deadly weather events such as the floods in Pakistan, have grown louder in the run-up to this year's U.N. climate summit.

___

Pietro de Cristofaro in Berlin and Frances D’Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.