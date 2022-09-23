50% OFF
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Economic and National Security Threats Create Lithium Bonanza (Ad)
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Revamped Detroit auto show now also features new flying tech
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
Protesters fear climate change impacts, demand aid for poor

Fri., September 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

Environmental activists hold up posters during a protest calling for the government to take immediate action against climate change in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

BERLIN (AP) — Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” on Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather.

Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo and Berlin carrying banners and posters with slogans such as “We are worried about the climate crisis” and “It's not too late.”

The demonstrations were organized by the Fridays for Future youth movement that took its cue from activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.

“We're striking all over the world because the governments in charge are still doing too little for climate justice," said Darya Sotoodeh, a spokesperson for the group's chapter in Germany.

“People all over the world are suffering from this crisis and it's going to get worse if we don't act on time," she said.

Thousands of people attended the rally in Berlin, which featured calls for the German government to establish a 100-billion-euro fund for tackling climate change.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

