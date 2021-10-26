QQQ   379.12 (+0.31%)
AAPL   149.32 (+0.46%)
MSFT   310.11 (+0.64%)
FB   315.81 (-3.92%)
GOOGL   2,786.17 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,018.43 (-0.63%)
AMZN   3,376.07 (+1.68%)
NVDA   247.17 (+6.70%)
BABA   169.99 (-3.51%)
NIO   40.47 (-1.94%)
CGC   13.17 (-2.95%)
GE   107.44 (+2.03%)
AMD   122.93 (+0.47%)
MU   68.94 (+0.26%)
T   25.37 (-1.05%)
F   15.94 (-0.38%)
ACB   7.03 (-2.09%)
DIS   172.04 (+0.02%)
PFE   43.56 (+0.95%)
BA   209.81 (-1.44%)
AMC   36.05 (-2.12%)
QQQ   379.12 (+0.31%)
AAPL   149.32 (+0.46%)
MSFT   310.11 (+0.64%)
FB   315.81 (-3.92%)
GOOGL   2,786.17 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,018.43 (-0.63%)
AMZN   3,376.07 (+1.68%)
NVDA   247.17 (+6.70%)
BABA   169.99 (-3.51%)
NIO   40.47 (-1.94%)
CGC   13.17 (-2.95%)
GE   107.44 (+2.03%)
AMD   122.93 (+0.47%)
MU   68.94 (+0.26%)
T   25.37 (-1.05%)
F   15.94 (-0.38%)
ACB   7.03 (-2.09%)
DIS   172.04 (+0.02%)
PFE   43.56 (+0.95%)
BA   209.81 (-1.44%)
AMC   36.05 (-2.12%)
QQQ   379.12 (+0.31%)
AAPL   149.32 (+0.46%)
MSFT   310.11 (+0.64%)
FB   315.81 (-3.92%)
GOOGL   2,786.17 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,018.43 (-0.63%)
AMZN   3,376.07 (+1.68%)
NVDA   247.17 (+6.70%)
BABA   169.99 (-3.51%)
NIO   40.47 (-1.94%)
CGC   13.17 (-2.95%)
GE   107.44 (+2.03%)
AMD   122.93 (+0.47%)
MU   68.94 (+0.26%)
T   25.37 (-1.05%)
F   15.94 (-0.38%)
ACB   7.03 (-2.09%)
DIS   172.04 (+0.02%)
PFE   43.56 (+0.95%)
BA   209.81 (-1.44%)
AMC   36.05 (-2.12%)
QQQ   379.12 (+0.31%)
AAPL   149.32 (+0.46%)
MSFT   310.11 (+0.64%)
FB   315.81 (-3.92%)
GOOGL   2,786.17 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,018.43 (-0.63%)
AMZN   3,376.07 (+1.68%)
NVDA   247.17 (+6.70%)
BABA   169.99 (-3.51%)
NIO   40.47 (-1.94%)
CGC   13.17 (-2.95%)
GE   107.44 (+2.03%)
AMD   122.93 (+0.47%)
MU   68.94 (+0.26%)
T   25.37 (-1.05%)
F   15.94 (-0.38%)
ACB   7.03 (-2.09%)
DIS   172.04 (+0.02%)
PFE   43.56 (+0.95%)
BA   209.81 (-1.44%)
AMC   36.05 (-2.12%)

Puerto Rico debt-restructuring bill advances amid criticism

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | Dánica Coto, Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Senate and House on Tuesday approved a bill that would slash the central government's debt by half but has also sparked protests and led to fiery exchanges between lawmakers and a federal control board that oversees the U.S. territory’s finances.

The bill aims to end a bankruptcy-like process that began after Puerto Rico announced in 2015 that it could not pay its more than $70 billion public debt load that the government accumulated following decades of mismanagement, corruption and excessive borrowing. In May 2017, the government filed for the biggest municipal bankruptcy ever in the U.S.

The bill would allow Puerto Rico to cut its debt by more than $30 billion, issue new debt worth $10 billion and award some $7 billion in cash to bondholders who have not been paid for nearly five years. Critics say Puerto Rico’s government does not have the finances to adhere to the proposed debt service and warned of upcoming austerity measures.

However, the bill — which squeaked by in a 14-13 vote in the Senate and later 34-12 in the House — is still in limbo because it does not have the board's support, although Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi is in favor of it.

“Today we took a step forward toward the end of our government's bankruptcy and the board's departure,” he tweeted.

One of the biggest points of contention between Puerto Rico’s government and the board was a proposed cut to some public pensions. The government refused to approve a bill that contained any kind of public pension cuts, while the board sought to cut pensions higher than $1,500 a month by 8.5%, a move that would affect some 40,000 retirees. Some lawmakers also demanded zero cuts to the University of Puerto Rico, the island’s largest public university, and to the island’s 78 municipalities.

Two organizations that represent mayors across Puerto Rico warned in a statement that some city and town services still might be cut as a result of the bill.

“Municipalities already have made great sacrifices and budgetary adjustments to maintain its services, some with a reduction in hours and others with layoffs,” officials said.

The federal control board did not immediately comment on the bill approved Tuesday night.

The impasse between the board and legislators threatens to erase nearly five years of negotiations with bondholders as part of a bankruptcy-like process that has generated nearly $1 billion in earnings for the attorneys involved. It also could expose Puerto Rico to litigations that were temporarily suspended as part of the process and force the government to pay bondholders.

The federal control board has said it would not approve of the bill that lawmakers passed, and both sides are expected to go into mediation after the federal judge in the case, Laura Taylor Swain, warned on Monday that she would not push back the Nov. 8 confirmation hearing on the plan, adding that “my patience is wearing thin.”

Puerto Rico Sen. José Antonio Vargas Vidot said it was best to skip the bill and go straight into mediation.

“The judge’s patience is running out, and so is the people’s,” he said.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.