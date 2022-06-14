×
S&P 500   3,735.48 (-0.38%)
DOW   30,364.83 (-0.50%)
QQQ   275.91 (+0.18%)
AAPL   132.76 (+0.67%)
MSFT   244.49 (+0.92%)
META   163.73 (-0.32%)
GOOGL   2,134.31 (+0.30%)
AMZN   102.31 (-1.31%)
TSLA   662.67 (+2.39%)
NVDA   158.36 (+1.21%)
NIO   18.66 (+16.70%)
BABA   105.23 (+6.81%)
AMD   86.99 (+0.00%)
MU   58.70 (-0.24%)
CGC   3.33 (+1.52%)
T   19.45 (-1.57%)
GE   68.05 (+0.49%)
F   12.20 (+3.30%)
DIS   94.22 (-1.56%)
AMC   11.92 (+3.83%)
PFE   47.92 (+0.02%)
PYPL   72.46 (-1.71%)
NFLX   167.54 (-1.27%)
Puerto Rico lifts fuel taxes for 45 days as gas price soars

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor signed a measure Tuesday suspending taxes on gasoline and diesel for 45 days amid the worldwide surge in petroleum prices.

The U.S. territory currently imposes a tax of 16 cents per gallon of gasoline and 4 cents per gallon of diesel.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said an additional $25 million will be added to the government’s general fund to make up for the loss of revenue as a result of the temporary tax moratorium.

Officials say they expect a gallon of gasoline in Puerto Rico to reach $6 in upcoming months.

Experts blame the rising prices on higher crude oil costs and limited gasoline supplies following disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and partly from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.


