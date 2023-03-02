Pure Storage, Box fall; Salesforce, Macy's rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Salesforce Inc., up $19.24 to $186.59.The customer-management software developer gave investors a strong profit forecast.Veeva Systems Inc., up $7.43 to $173.56.The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry reported strong financial results.Splunk Inc., down 30 cents to $102.18.The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.Okta Inc., up $9.47 to $80.91.The cloud identity management company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts.Pure Storage Inc., down $4.36 to $24.43.The data storage company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.Box Inc., down $4.34 to $29.24.The online storage provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.Macy's Inc., up $2.27 to $22.70.The department store operator reported strong financial results and gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.Kroger Co., up $2.35 to $45.73.The grocery store owner reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here