S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
Pure Storage, Box fall; Salesforce, Macy's rise

Thu., March 2, 2023 | The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Salesforce Inc., up $19.24 to $186.59.The customer-management software developer gave investors a strong profit forecast.Veeva Systems Inc., up $7.43 to $173.56.The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry reported strong financial results.Splunk Inc., down 30 cents to $102.18.The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.Okta Inc., up $9.47 to $80.91.The cloud identity management company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts.Pure Storage Inc., down $4.36 to $24.43.The data storage company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.Box Inc., down $4.34 to $29.24.The online storage provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.Macy's Inc., up $2.27 to $22.70.The department store operator reported strong financial results and gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.Kroger Co., up $2.35 to $45.73.The grocery store owner reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

