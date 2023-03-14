Put Traders Cheer Sunrun's Recent Drop

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) is up 2.2% at $21.19 at last glance, looking to recover some of Friday's 12.3% drop -- though the shares remain on the short sell restricted (SSR) list amid recent market volatility. Unsurprisingly, the solar name's business with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) caused the negative price action, with the bank acting as one of its lenders.

The $26 level has kept a tight lid on gains over the past month, along with the stock's 100-day moving average. Year-to-date, the equity is down 11.8%.

Moreover, Sunrun has captured the attention of put traders over the past couple weeks. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of S&P 400 Mid Cap Index (IDX) stocks that have attracted the highest weekly options volume in the past 10 days, RUN saw 84,649 calls and 157,275 puts exchanged in that time. The most popular contract over this period was the March 18 put, followed by the April 25 put.

It's also worth noting that Citigroup initiated coverage with a "neutral" rating on Friday. Other analysts are also leaning bullish on RUN. Of the 18 analysts in coverage, 14 carry a "buy" or better rating, with four a tepid "hold," while the 12-month consensus price target of $42.10 represents a 98% premium to current levels.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here