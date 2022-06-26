Put Traders Circle Soaring Zendesk Stock After Buyout

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) stock is soaring this morning, up 29.2% to trade at $74.88 at last glance, after news that a group of private equity firms including Permira and Hellman & Friedman, will acquire the company in a $10.2 billion deal that will take Zendesk private. ZEN shareholders will receive $77.50 per share -- a 33.7% premium to last night's close. The stock is also trending on Stocktwits, garnering plenty of interest from individual investors.

Craig-Hallum isn't pleased about the deeply discounted deal, however, stating that "it's wholly disappointing," and "we've long felt this is a premium company, premium product, a lot of runway for long-term growth." Of the 10 analysts in coverage, seven carry a lukewarm "hold" rating, with three a "strong buy."

On the charts, ZEN is fresh off a June 16 two-year low of $54.16, and today's positive price action only has the stock jumping back up to its early June levels. Year-to-date, the equity is still down 28.4%.

Meanwhile, puts are taking off in the options pits, with 16,000 puts exchanged so far -- 13 times the intraday average -- compared to 5,431 calls. The weekly 7/1 85-strike put is the most popular, followed by the January 2023 70 put, with new positions being opened at the latter.

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.