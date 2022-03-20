S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Live updates: Russia says it used another hypersonic missile
Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million
Japan to invest $42B in India to strengthen economic ties
Halliburton, Schlumberger suspend operations in Russia
Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebels target its energy facilities
Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations
Live updates: Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links
S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Live updates: Russia says it used another hypersonic missile
Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million
Japan to invest $42B in India to strengthen economic ties
Halliburton, Schlumberger suspend operations in Russia
Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebels target its energy facilities
Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations
Live updates: Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links
S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Live updates: Russia says it used another hypersonic missile
Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million
Japan to invest $42B in India to strengthen economic ties
Halliburton, Schlumberger suspend operations in Russia
Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebels target its energy facilities
Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations
Live updates: Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links
S&P 500   4,463.12
DOW   34,754.93
QQQ   351.49
Live updates: Russia says it used another hypersonic missile
Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million
Japan to invest $42B in India to strengthen economic ties
Halliburton, Schlumberger suspend operations in Russia
Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebels target its energy facilities
Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations
Live updates: Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links

Put Traders Circle Underperforming Food Name

Last updated on Sunday, March 20, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is a plant-based meat company that offers a portfolio of plant-based meats made from ingredients without GMOs, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. BYND has products available at approximately 128,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 85 countries worldwide. At last glance, BYND was trading up 10% at $51.45.

Beyond Meat stock has decreased about 61% year-over-year and is currently down a significant 71% since peaking at a nearly two-year high of $160.28 in June. Additionally, shares of BYND have dropped 21% year-to-date but has recovered approximately 30% after dropping to the stock's all-time low of $35.74 on Monday, March 15.

Still, Beyond Meat is expected to see an acceleration in revenue growth for fiscal 2022, which could lead to a similar response for BYND in the short-term. Furthermore, BYND now trades at a relatively attractive price-sales ratio of 5.27, making Beyond Meat stock an intriguing option for long-term investors as well.

However, there is pessimism in the options pits. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), Beyond Meat stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.27, which ranks higher than 94% percent of reading from the past year. This means puts have been picked up at a faster-than-usual clip over the last two weeks.

Shorts have also been piling on. During the most recent reporting period, short interest surged 11.1%. This accounts for over 35% of the stock's total available float, or just over a weeks' worth of pent-up buying power.

7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.