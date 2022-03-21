Put Traders Circle Underperforming Food Name

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is a plant-based meat company that offers a portfolio of plant-based meats made from ingredients without GMOs, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. BYND has products available at approximately 128,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 85 countries worldwide. At last glance, BYND was trading up 10% at $51.45.

Beyond Meat stock has decreased about 61% year-over-year and is currently down a significant 71% since peaking at a nearly two-year high of $160.28 in June. Additionally, shares of BYND have dropped 21% year-to-date but has recovered approximately 30% after dropping to the stock's all-time low of $35.74 on Monday, March 15.

Still, Beyond Meat is expected to see an acceleration in revenue growth for fiscal 2022, which could lead to a similar response for BYND in the short-term. Furthermore, BYND now trades at a relatively attractive price-sales ratio of 5.27, making Beyond Meat stock an intriguing option for long-term investors as well.

However, there is pessimism in the options pits. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), Beyond Meat stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.27, which ranks higher than 94% percent of reading from the past year. This means puts have been picked up at a faster-than-usual clip over the last two weeks.

Shorts have also been piling on. During the most recent reporting period, short interest surged 11.1%. This accounts for over 35% of the stock's total available float, or just over a weeks' worth of pent-up buying power.

