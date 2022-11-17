Put Traders Rewarded After Docusign Stock's Plunge

Subscribers to our Schaeffer's Weekly Options Trader service scored a 119% profit with our recommended DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) November 11, 2022 56-strike put in just over a week. Below, we'll unpack the reasoning for initiating this short position.

When we made our recommendation on Thursday, Oct. 27, DOCU was facing pressure from its August and September lows -- an area that coincided with resistance from the stock's descending 30-day moving average -- even after nabbing a rare analyst upgrade. In addition, the round $10 billion market cap was also weighing on the shares.

Further, options traders were searching for DocuSign stock's bottom, leading to an uptick in bullish options activity. This was per the stocks 10-day call/putt volume ratio of 1.22 at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and the International Securities Exchange (ISE). In the past, reading above 1.0 tended to precede downtrends, and this proved to be true once again.

On Nov. 2, DocuSign stock gapped lower by 9.9%. Guided lower by the descending 30-day trendline, we initiated a 50% partial closeout on Nov. 4. As DOCU kept skidding to a two-year bottom on Nov. 9, we closed out the final 50% of the position on Nov. 11, allowing subscribers to collect an overall profit of 119%, or more than double their money.

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

