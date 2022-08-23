Put Traders Target Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Before Earnings

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stock was last seen trading marginally lower, down 0.4% at $110.78, ahead of it's second-quarter earnings report, due out before the open tomorrow, Aug. 23. Despite a roughly 4% year-to-date deficit, DKS has performed spectacularly of late, bouncing from an 18-month low of $63.45 in May to add 46.7% in the last three months. The 20-day moving average moved in to assist in early July, helping the shares break above the 320-day moving average earlier this month.

Looking at Dick's Sporting Goods stock's earnings history, the shares have moved higher in six out of the last eight post-earnings sessions, going back two years. The shares averaged an 8.5% pop the day after earnings, regardless of direction. This time around, the options market is pricing in larger 15.3% move.

Options traders, however, seem to be betting on some downside, as put volume is running at 14 times the intraday average, with 19,000 bearish bets crossing the tape so far today. The most popular two most popular contracts are the weekly 8/26 105- and 95-strike puts -- where new positions are being opened -- which suggests these traders see the shares falling by the weeks end.

There's potential for a short squeeze, however. Short interest increased by 7.5% in the last two reporting periods, though these bearish bets still represent a hefty 27.3% of the stock's total available float, and more than five days of pent-up buying power, at the security's average pace of trading.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".