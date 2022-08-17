Put Traders Target Zoom Stock After Citigroup Says "Sell"

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) is 5% lower to trade at $107.63 at last check, after Citigroup cut its rating on the shares to "sell" and slashed its price target to $91. The firm continues to emphasize the company's post-Covid growth hurdles, but now notes growing competition from Microsoft Teams as well as macro-related weaknesses.

Put activity is ramping up after the bear note, with 30,000 puts already exchanged, which is double the average intraday amount and outpacing the 23,000 calls across the tape so far today. The August 105-strike put and 112-strike call are the two most popular contracts, with new positions being opened at each.

This options pits have already been more bearish than usual of late. ZM sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.80 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which ranks higher than 84% of readings from the past year.

Circling back to analysts, there's room for additional brokerages to follow Citigroup's lead. Specifically, eight of the 21 in coverage still rate Zoom stock a "buy" or better. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $152.02 is a 40.6% premium to ZM's current level of trading, leaving the equity vulnerable to price-target cuts.

On the charts, the equity has mostly consolidated below the $120 level since April, with a brief rise above the ceiling stopped by long-term pressure from the 140-day moving average. Year-to-date, Zoom stock is down more than 41%.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".