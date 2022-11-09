Put Traders Zero in on Construction Name

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is an American home construction company with operations in 105 markets across 33 states. It is also the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States. At last glance, DHI is trading down 3% at $72.83.

Regarding the stock, DHI is down by about 23% year-over-year and has decreased by 21% since reaching a 52-week high of $110.45. Additionally, it has dropped in price by 32% year-to-date. However, the stock has recovered by 27% since bottoming at $59.25 and has grown by 4% in the past month. Still, D.R. Horton offers an extremely low forward price-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84. It also provides a dividend yield of 1.2% at a forward dividend of $0.90.

Puts have been much more popular than usual in the options pits, per DHI's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 3.66 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which ranks higher than 98% of readings from the past year.

Moreover, the business is estimated to end fiscal 2022 with 21.9% revenue growth and 48% earnings growth. Unfortunately, D.R. Horton is also expected to see significant declines on its top and bottom lines for the coming year. As a result, the stock continues to provide an attractive opportunity for long-term and value investors to build a position in D.R. Horton for a discounted price.

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

