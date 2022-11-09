S&P 500   3,828.11
Put Traders Zero in on Construction Name

Tue., November 8, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is an American home construction company with operations in 105 markets across 33 states. It is also the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States. At last glance, DHI is trading down 3% at $72.83. 

Regarding the stock, DHI is down by about 23% year-over-year and has decreased by 21% since reaching a 52-week high of $110.45. Additionally, it has dropped in price by 32% year-to-date. However, the stock has recovered by 27% since bottoming at $59.25 and has grown by 4% in the past month. Still, D.R. Horton offers an extremely low forward price-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84. It also provides a dividend yield of 1.2% at a forward dividend of $0.90.

Puts have been much more popular than usual in the options pits, per DHI's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 3.66 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which ranks higher than 98% of readings from the past year. 

Moreover, the business is estimated to end fiscal 2022 with 21.9% revenue growth and 48% earnings growth. Unfortunately, D.R. Horton is also expected to see significant declines on its top and bottom lines for the coming year. As a result, the stock continues to provide an attractive opportunity for long-term and value investors to build a position in D.R. Horton for a discounted price.

