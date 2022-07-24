Put Your Kids on the High Achievement Path with This Online School

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur

Put Your Kids on the High Achievement Path with This Online School

Saturday, July 23, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Try as you might, you're probably never going to offer your kids the same advantages that Elon Musk's kids have. But you can set them on the right path academically and encourage them to engage with and enjoy school. With Prodigy Afterschool Masterclasses for Kids, you'll have access to an affordable program that will help your kids stay academically engaged through the summer and set up for success when the school year resumes.

Prodigy is an education program that features after-school teachers from prestigious institutions like the Juilliard School and The Chicago Symphony Orchestra. No matter what your child's goals for the future are, Prodigy can tailor a program to meet their interests and set them up for high achievement.

Prodigy offers 15 after-school courses live and on-demand included in all packages. Some of the topics include math, magic, yoga, drawing, painting, storytelling, and more — your kid could even learn Chinese! All accounts are accessible by both children and parents so that the whole family can enjoy lessons together and you can play an active role in your child's education.

One parent in New Jersey writes, "This was my daughter's first experience of online classes. She loved it! She was excited about the facts she learned and was able to relate them to her other knowledge. I haven't seen her this excited to learn in a long time!"

Another in San Francisco adds, "Your live streaming after-school class design is genius! It is a better fit than recorded online courses and any smaller online classes we have ever tried. You have master teachers, great course variety and the cost is very affordable."

Give your kids the tools they need to succeed. Right now, you can get a Prodigy Afterschool Masterclasses for Kids Basic Plan for just $99, or upgrade to a Premium Plan for $198.

Prices subject to change.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.