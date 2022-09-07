Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan next week, official says

S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Is This "Military Tech Crisis" About To Spark A $15B Boom For Investors? (Ad)
3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going

Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan next week, official says

Wed., September 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing on Feb. 4, 2022. Putin and Xi will meet next week at a summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday, Sept. 7. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to meet next week in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday, announcing a summit that could signal another step in warming ties between two powers that are increasingly facing off against the West.

The meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — a political, economic and security forum that China and Russia dominate — comes at delicate times for both leaders.

Putin is dealing with the economic and political fallout of his war in Ukraine that has left Russia more isolated. Xi, meanwhile, is also facing a slowing economy as he seeks a third five-year term as Communist Party leader. While he's expected to secure it, that would represent a break with precedent. Both have seen their countries' relations with the West deteriorate.

Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters that the two would meet at the organization's summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Sept. 15-16. "We are actively preparing for it,” Denisov was quoted by Russia's state news agency Tass as saying.

The visit to Uzbekistan, if it goes ahead, would be part of Xi’s first foreign trip in 2½ years. Xi has only left mainland China once — to make a one-day visit to the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong — since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in late 2019.

When asked about the trip, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily briefing Wednesday: “On your question, I have nothing to offer.”

Moscow and Beijing have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose liberal democratic forces in Asia, Europe and beyond, making a stand for authoritarian rule with tight borders and little regard for free speech, minority rights or opposition politics.

The Russian military held sweeping military drills that ended Wednesday in the country’s east that involved forces from China, another show of increasingly close ties between the two.


Each leader may also be hoping to bolster his standing at home with the meeting. For Putin, it's an opportunity to show that he still has powerful allies. For Xi, it could be a chance to be seen as standing up to Western opposition to the Ukraine war and burnish his nationalist credentials at a time when relations with the U.S. have grown increasingly tense over trade, technology, human rights issues and its threats to attack Taiwan.

Coming just ahead of China's party congress, the overseas visits would also show Xi as confident of his position.

Putin and Xi last met in Beijing in February, weeks before the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine. The two presidents oversaw the signing of an agreement pledging that relations between the sides would have “no limits.” It remains unclear whether Xi knew at the time of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine.

While offering its tacit support for Russia’s campaign there, China has sought to appear neutral and avoid possible repercussions from supporting the Russian economy amid international sanctions.

Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin has said that such a prospect can’t be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.