Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity? 
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Still Lovin' It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald's
Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity? 
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Still Lovin' It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald's
Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity? 
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Still Lovin' It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald's
Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity? 
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Still Lovin' It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald's
Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

Putin blasts US attempts to preserve global domination

Tue., September 20, 2022 | The Associated Press
Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail.

Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Putin said that “the objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”

He added that “the hegemon has succeeded in doing so for quite a long time, but it can't go on forever ... regardless of the developments in Ukraine."

Putin has repeatedly cast his decision to send troops into Ukraine as a response to alleged Western encroachment on Russia's vital security interests.

The Russian leader described Western sanctions against Russia over its action in Ukraine as part of efforts by the U.S. and its allies to strengthen their positions, but charged that that they have backfired against their organizers and also hurt poor countries.

