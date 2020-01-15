Log in

Putin delivers state-of-the-nation address

Posted on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 By The Associated Press

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a journalist's question during his and German Chancellor Angela Merkel joint news conference following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Merkel visits Moscow to discuss current international issues such as the situation in Syria, Libya, Ukraine, US-Iran tensions, as well as bilateral relations. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) —

Russian President Vladimir Putin is focusing his state of the nation address on the need to encourage population growth.

Speaking Wednesday before top officials and lawmakers, Putin said that the authorities need to do more to encourage new births and support young families.

He emphasized that low incomes remain a key obstacle to population increase. Russia's population currently stands at about 147 million.

The Russian leader that the nation is currently facing the consequences of the post-Soviet economic meltdown that resulted in a steep drop in new births.

Putin promised that the government would offer additional subsidies to families that have children.


