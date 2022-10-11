Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks

S&P 500   3,612.39
DOW   29,202.88
QQQ   266.41
If You Haven't Removed Bias from Performance Reviews, Then You're Not an Inclusive Leader. Take These Steps to Protect Your Marginalized Employees.
Here’s a penny stock with a truly unfair advantage over the rest of the market. (Ad)
Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Here’s a penny stock with a truly unfair advantage over the rest of the market. (Ad)
Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France
Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry
S&P 500   3,612.39
DOW   29,202.88
QQQ   266.41
If You Haven't Removed Bias from Performance Reviews, Then You're Not an Inclusive Leader. Take These Steps to Protect Your Marginalized Employees.
Here’s a penny stock with a truly unfair advantage over the rest of the market. (Ad)
Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Here’s a penny stock with a truly unfair advantage over the rest of the market. (Ad)
Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France
Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry
S&P 500   3,612.39
DOW   29,202.88
QQQ   266.41
If You Haven't Removed Bias from Performance Reviews, Then You're Not an Inclusive Leader. Take These Steps to Protect Your Marginalized Employees.
Here’s a penny stock with a truly unfair advantage over the rest of the market. (Ad)
Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Here’s a penny stock with a truly unfair advantage over the rest of the market. (Ad)
Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France
Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry
S&P 500   3,612.39
DOW   29,202.88
QQQ   266.41
If You Haven't Removed Bias from Performance Reviews, Then You're Not an Inclusive Leader. Take These Steps to Protect Your Marginalized Employees.
Here’s a penny stock with a truly unfair advantage over the rest of the market. (Ad)
Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Here’s a penny stock with a truly unfair advantage over the rest of the market. (Ad)
Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France
Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry

Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks

Tue., October 11, 2022 | The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties.

Speaking at the start of his talks in St. Petersburg with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Putin hailed the ties between the two countries as important for regional and global stability.

“Despite all the difficulties that exist in the international relations today, ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are an important factor of stability in the region and the entire world,” Putin said at the start of his talks with Al Nahyan.

The Russian leader noted Al Nahyan's support for the decision of the OPEC+ group that includes Russia to limit oil production to shore up oil prices, saying that “our decisions, our action, aren't directed against anyone.”

Putin said: “Our actions are aimed at ensuring stability in global energy markets to make both comsumers of energy resources and those who deal with production and supplies feel calm, stability and confidence, to help balance supply and demand.”

The decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day has outraged the West, where many saw it as a move that would help Putin finance Russia's action in Ukraine. The production cut also risked saddling President Joe Biden and Democrats with rising gasoline prices just ahead of U.S. midterms.

The United Arab Emirates has maintained close business ties with Russia and sought to refrain from joining the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other Western allies over Moscow's action in Ukraine.

Putin hailed Al Nahyan for mediation efforts that helped solve some “really sensitive humanitarian issues” in Ukraine. “I'm aware of your concern about the development of the situation and your desire to contribute to the settlement of all disputed issues, including today's crisis in Ukraine,” Putin said.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.