Putin tempts Turkey, suggests making it Europe's new gas hub

S&P 500   3,662.63 (+2.39%)
DOW   30,012.03 (+2.74%)
QQQ   268.04 (+2.05%)
AAPL   141.57 (+2.33%)
MSFT   235.03 (+4.11%)
META   130.11 (+2.05%)
GOOGL   98.89 (+1.36%)
AMZN   111.89 (-0.89%)
TSLA   220.85 (+1.66%)
NVDA   119.15 (+3.61%)
NIO   12.70 (-1.40%)
BABA   75.07 (-0.87%)
AMD   58.76 (+1.57%)
T   15.00 (+2.53%)
MU   54.81 (+3.91%)
CGC   2.48 (+0.00%)
F   11.73 (+1.65%)
GE   67.88 (+4.85%)
DIS   95.82 (+2.58%)
AMC   6.04 (+3.25%)
PYPL   83.96 (+0.18%)
PFE   42.99 (+2.28%)
NFLX   231.15 (+4.65%)
S&P 500   3,662.63 (+2.39%)
DOW   30,012.03 (+2.74%)
QQQ   268.04 (+2.05%)
AAPL   141.57 (+2.33%)
MSFT   235.03 (+4.11%)
META   130.11 (+2.05%)
GOOGL   98.89 (+1.36%)
AMZN   111.89 (-0.89%)
TSLA   220.85 (+1.66%)
NVDA   119.15 (+3.61%)
NIO   12.70 (-1.40%)
BABA   75.07 (-0.87%)
AMD   58.76 (+1.57%)
T   15.00 (+2.53%)
MU   54.81 (+3.91%)
CGC   2.48 (+0.00%)
F   11.73 (+1.65%)
GE   67.88 (+4.85%)
DIS   95.82 (+2.58%)
AMC   6.04 (+3.25%)
PYPL   83.96 (+0.18%)
PFE   42.99 (+2.28%)
NFLX   231.15 (+4.65%)
S&P 500   3,662.63 (+2.39%)
DOW   30,012.03 (+2.74%)
QQQ   268.04 (+2.05%)
AAPL   141.57 (+2.33%)
MSFT   235.03 (+4.11%)
META   130.11 (+2.05%)
GOOGL   98.89 (+1.36%)
AMZN   111.89 (-0.89%)
TSLA   220.85 (+1.66%)
NVDA   119.15 (+3.61%)
NIO   12.70 (-1.40%)
BABA   75.07 (-0.87%)
AMD   58.76 (+1.57%)
T   15.00 (+2.53%)
MU   54.81 (+3.91%)
CGC   2.48 (+0.00%)
F   11.73 (+1.65%)
GE   67.88 (+4.85%)
DIS   95.82 (+2.58%)
AMC   6.04 (+3.25%)
PYPL   83.96 (+0.18%)
PFE   42.99 (+2.28%)
NFLX   231.15 (+4.65%)
S&P 500   3,662.63 (+2.39%)
DOW   30,012.03 (+2.74%)
QQQ   268.04 (+2.05%)
AAPL   141.57 (+2.33%)
MSFT   235.03 (+4.11%)
META   130.11 (+2.05%)
GOOGL   98.89 (+1.36%)
AMZN   111.89 (-0.89%)
TSLA   220.85 (+1.66%)
NVDA   119.15 (+3.61%)
NIO   12.70 (-1.40%)
BABA   75.07 (-0.87%)
AMD   58.76 (+1.57%)
T   15.00 (+2.53%)
MU   54.81 (+3.91%)
CGC   2.48 (+0.00%)
F   11.73 (+1.65%)
GE   67.88 (+4.85%)
DIS   95.82 (+2.58%)
AMC   6.04 (+3.25%)
PYPL   83.96 (+0.18%)
PFE   42.99 (+2.28%)
NFLX   231.15 (+4.65%)

Putin tempts Turkey, suggests making it Europe's new gas hub

Thu., October 13, 2022 | Suzan Fraser And Dasha Litvinova, Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during their meeting on sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Astana, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday doubled down on his proposal to turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe after deliveries to Germany through the Baltic Sea's Nord Stream pipeline were halted.

Putin floated the idea of exporting more gas through the Turk Stream gas pipeline running beneath the Black Sea to Turkey as he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kazakhstan.

It’s the second unlikely energy proposal that Putin has pitched in as many days, with European leaders calling Russia’s cuts in natural gas a political bid to divide them over their support for Ukraine. It’s created an energy crisis heading into winter that has fueled inflation, forced some industries to cut production and sent utility bills soaring.

“This is just another attempt by Russia to use gas as a geo-strategic tool to weaken EU and NATO countries,” said Simone Tagliapietra, an energy policy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.

Russia was "tempting Turkey to becoming an energy hub — a long lasting strategic aim of the country — while trying to create new divisions among European countries,” the analyst said, adding that Putin's strategy was not likely to succeed.

A day earlier, Germany rejected Putin’s proposal to step up gas flows to Europe via a link of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea – a pipeline that has never been operational. Moscow has cut off the parallel Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline over what it claimed were technical problems.

The Russian leader first voiced the proposal on Wednesday, saying that Russia could increase the volume of its gas exports to Turkey through the Black Sea pipeline.

“We could ... make the main routes for the supply of our fuel, our natural gas to Europe through Turkey, creating in Turkey the largest gas hub for Europe -- if, of course, our partners are interested in it,” Putin told a Moscow energy forum.


On Thursday, he said the hub could help regulate “exorbitant" prices. “We could easily regulate (prices) at a normal market level, without any political overtones,” Putin said.

“Putin is in a desperate situation. Nord Stream 1 and 2 are not operational and are unlikely to be operational for a long while,” said Mehmet Ogutcu, chairman of the London Energy Club. “Europe has made clear that it will not enter an engagement (with Russia) as long as the war in Ukraine continues.”

“Turkey remains Putin’s only option,” he said.

Ogutcu said Turkey was likely to tread carefully, wary of further increasing its dependence on Russia.

“There is a delicate balancing act (by Turkey). If the balance tilts too much toward Russia this will damage (Ankara’s) relations with the West,” Ogutcu said.

Erdogan did not comment publicly on the proposal but Putin’s spokesman, Dimitry Peskov said Turkey has reacted positively to the idea. Officials from Erdogan’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Turkey’s state-run news agency however, quoted Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez as saying on Wednesday that it was “too early to assess” the proposal.

“Technically it is possible,” Anadolu Agency quoted Donmez as telling reporters at the same Moscow energy forum. “For such international projects, technical, commercial and legal evaluation and feasibility studies need to be conducted.”

NATO-member Turkey, which is depending on Russian for its energy needs and tourism, has criticized Moscow’s actions in Ukraine but has not joined U.S. and European sanctions against Russia. It has maintained its close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv and positioning itself as a mediator between the two. Ankara recently helped broker key deals that allowed Ukrainian to resume grain exports and led to a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia.

Although Russia is still conveying gas to Europe via Ukraine, the amount has plummeted drastically with the two Baltic pipelines out of commission.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline never came on stream because Germany blocked its operation just before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

—-

Litvinova reported from Tallinn, Estonia. David McHugh contributed from Frankfurt.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.