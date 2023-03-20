Putin welcomes China's plan to settle 'acute crisis' in Ukraine at start of talks with Xi Jinping at the Kremlin

S&P 500   3,945.40 (+0.73%)
DOW   32,185.38 (+1.02%)
QQQ   303.82 (-0.50%)
AAPL   155.15 (+0.10%)
MSFT   270.39 (-3.24%)
META   195.51 (-0.05%)
GOOGL   100.34 (-1.26%)
AMZN   96.55 (-2.43%)
TSLA   185.65 (+3.06%)
NVDA   253.74 (-1.36%)
NIO   8.82 (+6.78%)
BABA   81.24 (-0.53%)
AMD   93.07 (-4.88%)
T   18.44 (+1.71%)
F   11.36 (+0.53%)
MU   56.38 (-0.49%)
CGC   1.97 (-1.50%)
GE   90.52 (+0.25%)
DIS   94.31 (+1.19%)
AMC   4.31 (+3.11%)
PFE   40.45 (+0.87%)
PYPL   73.80 (+1.11%)
NFLX   304.84 (+0.44%)
S&P 500   3,945.40 (+0.73%)
DOW   32,185.38 (+1.02%)
QQQ   303.82 (-0.50%)
AAPL   155.15 (+0.10%)
MSFT   270.39 (-3.24%)
META   195.51 (-0.05%)
GOOGL   100.34 (-1.26%)
AMZN   96.55 (-2.43%)
TSLA   185.65 (+3.06%)
NVDA   253.74 (-1.36%)
NIO   8.82 (+6.78%)
BABA   81.24 (-0.53%)
AMD   93.07 (-4.88%)
T   18.44 (+1.71%)
F   11.36 (+0.53%)
MU   56.38 (-0.49%)
CGC   1.97 (-1.50%)
GE   90.52 (+0.25%)
DIS   94.31 (+1.19%)
AMC   4.31 (+3.11%)
PFE   40.45 (+0.87%)
PYPL   73.80 (+1.11%)
NFLX   304.84 (+0.44%)
S&P 500   3,945.40 (+0.73%)
DOW   32,185.38 (+1.02%)
QQQ   303.82 (-0.50%)
AAPL   155.15 (+0.10%)
MSFT   270.39 (-3.24%)
META   195.51 (-0.05%)
GOOGL   100.34 (-1.26%)
AMZN   96.55 (-2.43%)
TSLA   185.65 (+3.06%)
NVDA   253.74 (-1.36%)
NIO   8.82 (+6.78%)
BABA   81.24 (-0.53%)
AMD   93.07 (-4.88%)
T   18.44 (+1.71%)
F   11.36 (+0.53%)
MU   56.38 (-0.49%)
CGC   1.97 (-1.50%)
GE   90.52 (+0.25%)
DIS   94.31 (+1.19%)
AMC   4.31 (+3.11%)
PFE   40.45 (+0.87%)
PYPL   73.80 (+1.11%)
NFLX   304.84 (+0.44%)
S&P 500   3,945.40 (+0.73%)
DOW   32,185.38 (+1.02%)
QQQ   303.82 (-0.50%)
AAPL   155.15 (+0.10%)
MSFT   270.39 (-3.24%)
META   195.51 (-0.05%)
GOOGL   100.34 (-1.26%)
AMZN   96.55 (-2.43%)
TSLA   185.65 (+3.06%)
NVDA   253.74 (-1.36%)
NIO   8.82 (+6.78%)
BABA   81.24 (-0.53%)
AMD   93.07 (-4.88%)
T   18.44 (+1.71%)
F   11.36 (+0.53%)
MU   56.38 (-0.49%)
CGC   1.97 (-1.50%)
GE   90.52 (+0.25%)
DIS   94.31 (+1.19%)
AMC   4.31 (+3.11%)
PFE   40.45 (+0.87%)
PYPL   73.80 (+1.11%)
NFLX   304.84 (+0.44%)

Putin welcomes China's plan to settle 'acute crisis' in Ukraine at start of talks with Xi Jinping at the Kremlin

Mon., March 20, 2023 | The Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Putin welcomes China's plan to settle 'acute crisis' in Ukraine at start of talks with Xi Jinping at the Kremlin.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2023

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2023 Cover

Recent Videos

Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: