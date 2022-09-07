Putin, Xi to meet in Uzbekistan next week, official says

S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Russian official says Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet next week at summit in Uzbekistan
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Russian official says Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet next week at summit in Uzbekistan
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Russian official says Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet next week at summit in Uzbekistan
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Russian official says Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet next week at summit in Uzbekistan

Putin, Xi to meet in Uzbekistan next week, official says

Wed., September 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Vladimir Smirnov/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week at a summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday.

The two leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Sept. 15-16, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters.

“Less than 10 days from now another meeting of our leaders will take place at the SCO summit in Samarkand. We are actively preparing for it,” Denisov was quoted by Russia's state news agency Tass as saying.

The visit to Uzbekistan, if it goes ahead, will be Xi’s first foreign trip in 2½ years. Russian media also reported Xi's plans to visit Kazakhstan prior to the summit in Uzbekistan, but the reports have remained unconfirmed.

When asked about the Uzbekistan trip, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily briefing Wednesday: “On your question, I have nothing to offer.”

Putin and Xi last met in Beijing in February, weeks before the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine. The two presidents oversaw the signing of an agreement pledging that relations between the sides would have “no limits.” It remains unclear whether Xi knew at the time of Russia’s plan to launch what Moscow is calling “a special military operation” in Ukraine.

While offering its tacit support for Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, China has sought to appear neutral and avoid possible repercussions from supporting the Russian economy amid international sanctions.

Moscow and Beijing have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose liberal democratic forces in Asia, Europe and beyond, making a stand for authoritarian rule with tight borders and little regard for free speech, minority rights or opposition politics.

The Russian military held sweeping military drills that began last week and ended Wednesday in the country’s east that involved forces from China, another show of increasingly close ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the military action in Ukraine.


Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin has said that such a prospect can’t be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.