Putin's aide warns US against pressing for war crimes court

×
S&P 500   3,823.66 (-0.20%)
DOW   30,898.62 (-0.22%)
QQQ   286.98 (+0.01%)
AAPL   141.81 (+0.18%)
MSFT   264.09 (+0.47%)
META   166.97 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,267.19 (+0.09%)
AMZN   113.36 (-0.12%)
TSLA   691.14 (-1.15%)
NVDA   151.42 (+1.19%)
NIO   20.58 (-7.21%)
BABA   116.54 (-2.99%)
AMD   74.48 (-0.96%)
MU   57.30 (+1.00%)
CGC   2.63 (-2.95%)
T   20.96 (-0.99%)
GE   61.13 (-1.45%)
F   10.90 (-2.68%)
DIS   96.52 (-0.68%)
AMC   12.21 (-4.46%)
PFE   52.02 (+0.74%)
PYPL   73.04 (-1.83%)
NFLX   181.66 (-2.27%)
S&P 500   3,823.66 (-0.20%)
DOW   30,898.62 (-0.22%)
QQQ   286.98 (+0.01%)
AAPL   141.81 (+0.18%)
MSFT   264.09 (+0.47%)
META   166.97 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,267.19 (+0.09%)
AMZN   113.36 (-0.12%)
TSLA   691.14 (-1.15%)
NVDA   151.42 (+1.19%)
NIO   20.58 (-7.21%)
BABA   116.54 (-2.99%)
AMD   74.48 (-0.96%)
MU   57.30 (+1.00%)
CGC   2.63 (-2.95%)
T   20.96 (-0.99%)
GE   61.13 (-1.45%)
F   10.90 (-2.68%)
DIS   96.52 (-0.68%)
AMC   12.21 (-4.46%)
PFE   52.02 (+0.74%)
PYPL   73.04 (-1.83%)
NFLX   181.66 (-2.27%)
S&P 500   3,823.66 (-0.20%)
DOW   30,898.62 (-0.22%)
QQQ   286.98 (+0.01%)
AAPL   141.81 (+0.18%)
MSFT   264.09 (+0.47%)
META   166.97 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,267.19 (+0.09%)
AMZN   113.36 (-0.12%)
TSLA   691.14 (-1.15%)
NVDA   151.42 (+1.19%)
NIO   20.58 (-7.21%)
BABA   116.54 (-2.99%)
AMD   74.48 (-0.96%)
MU   57.30 (+1.00%)
CGC   2.63 (-2.95%)
T   20.96 (-0.99%)
GE   61.13 (-1.45%)
F   10.90 (-2.68%)
DIS   96.52 (-0.68%)
AMC   12.21 (-4.46%)
PFE   52.02 (+0.74%)
PYPL   73.04 (-1.83%)
NFLX   181.66 (-2.27%)
S&P 500   3,823.66 (-0.20%)
DOW   30,898.62 (-0.22%)
QQQ   286.98 (+0.01%)
AAPL   141.81 (+0.18%)
MSFT   264.09 (+0.47%)
META   166.97 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,267.19 (+0.09%)
AMZN   113.36 (-0.12%)
TSLA   691.14 (-1.15%)
NVDA   151.42 (+1.19%)
NIO   20.58 (-7.21%)
BABA   116.54 (-2.99%)
AMD   74.48 (-0.96%)
MU   57.30 (+1.00%)
CGC   2.63 (-2.95%)
T   20.96 (-0.99%)
GE   61.13 (-1.45%)
F   10.90 (-2.68%)
DIS   96.52 (-0.68%)
AMC   12.21 (-4.46%)
PFE   52.02 (+0.74%)
PYPL   73.04 (-1.83%)
NFLX   181.66 (-2.27%)

Putin's aide warns US against pressing for war crimes court

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | The Associated Press


Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev speaks during a meeting of the Skolkovo Foundation Board of Trustees outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 13, 2022. Medvedev warned the U.S. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 that it could face the “wrath of God” if it pursues efforts to help establish an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine. (Yekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Pool Photo via AP, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Kremlin official warned the U.S. Wednesday that it could face the “wrath of God” if it pursues efforts to help establish an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, while the Russian lower house speaker urged Washington to remember that Alaska used to belong to Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, denounced the U.S. for what he described as its efforts to “spread chaos and destruction across the world for the sake of 'true democracy.'"

“The entire U.S. history since the times of subjugation of the native Indian population represents a series of bloody wars,” Medvedev charged in a long diatribe on his Telegram channel, pointing out the U.S. nuclear bombing of Japan during World War II and the war in Vietnam. “Was anyone held responsible for those crimes? What tribunal condemned the sea of blood spilled by the U.S. there?”

Responding to the U.S.-backed calls for an international tribunal to prosecute the perceived war crimes by Russia in Ukraine, Medvedev rejected it as an attempt by the U.S. “to judge others while staying immune from any trial.”

“It won't work with Russia, they know it well,” Medvedev concluded. “That's why the rotten dogs of war are barking in such a disgusting way."

"The U.S. and its useless stooges should remember the words of the Bible: Do not judge and you will not be judged ... so that the great day of His wrath doesn't come to their home one day,” Medvedev said, referring to the Apocalypse.

He noted that the “idea to punish a country with the largest nuclear potential is absurd and potentially creates the threat to mankind's existence.”

The warning follows a series of tough statements from Putin and his officials that pointed at the Russian nuclear arsenals to warn the West against interfering with Moscow's action in Ukraine.


Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president in 2008-2012 when Putin shifted into the prime minister’s post due to term limits, was widely seen by the West as more liberal compared with his mentor. In recent months, however, he has remarks that have sounded much tougher than those issued by the most hawkish Kremlin officials.

In another blustery warning to the U.S., Vyacheslav Volodin. a longtime Putin aide who serves as the speaker of the lower house of parliament, warned Wednesday that Washington should remember that Alaska was part of Russia when it freezes Russian assets. Russia colonized Alaska and established several settlements there until the U.S. purchased it from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million.

“When they attempt to appropriate our assets abroad, they should be aware that we also have something to claim back,” Volodin said during a meeting with lawmakers.


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.