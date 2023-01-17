QQQ   281.54 (+0.20%)
AAPL   135.94 (+0.88%)
MSFT   240.35 (+0.47%)
META   135.36 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   91.29 (-0.90%)
AMZN   96.05 (-2.11%)
TSLA   131.49 (+7.43%)
NVDA   177.02 (+4.75%)
NIO   11.41 (-3.31%)
BABA   115.19 (-1.56%)
AMD   71.59 (+0.83%)
T   19.33 (-1.13%)
MU   56.85 (-0.14%)
F   12.67 (-0.39%)
CGC   2.71 (+3.83%)
GE   80.49 (+0.36%)
DIS   99.91 (+0.51%)
AMC   6.07 (+19.96%)
PFE   46.08 (-3.70%)
PYPL   80.18 (+0.88%)
NFLX   326.22 (-1.98%)
Qantas plane lands safely after issuing mayday over ocean

Tue., January 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney has landed safely after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday.

Qantas Flight 144 landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand.

Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure.

Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

New South Wales Ambulance confirmed its paramedics were responding to the mayday alert.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

