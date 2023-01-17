QQQ   281.54 (+0.20%)
AAPL   135.94 (+0.88%)
MSFT   240.35 (+0.47%)
META   135.36 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   91.29 (-0.90%)
AMZN   96.05 (-2.11%)
TSLA   131.49 (+7.43%)
NVDA   177.02 (+4.75%)
NIO   11.41 (-3.31%)
BABA   115.19 (-1.56%)
AMD   71.59 (+0.83%)
T   19.33 (-1.13%)
MU   56.85 (-0.14%)
F   12.67 (-0.39%)
CGC   2.71 (+3.83%)
GE   80.49 (+0.36%)
DIS   99.91 (+0.51%)
AMC   6.07 (+19.96%)
PFE   46.08 (-3.70%)
PYPL   80.18 (+0.88%)
NFLX   326.22 (-1.98%)
Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call made over ocean

Tue., January 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely after it issued a mayday call over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.

Qantas Flight 144 landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand, after a 3.5-hour flight between the neighboring nations' most populous cities.

The Boeing 737 experienced an issue with one of its two engines about an hour from Sydney, Qantas told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in a statement.

The mayday was downgraded to a PAN -- possible assistance needed — before the flight landed.

New South Wales Ambulance confirmed its paramedics responded to the alert.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

Qantas did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment.

