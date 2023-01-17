Qantas plane over ocean makes mayday call approaching Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday, and emergency services were responding.

Qantas Flight 144 was due to land at 3:30 p.m. (430 GMT) at Sydney Airport.

Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure. Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

New South Wales Ambulance confirmed its paramedics were responding to the mayday alert.

FlightRadar indicated the flight is currently over the Pacific Ocean.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

