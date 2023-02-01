QQQ   293.41 (-0.41%)
AAPL   141.83 (-1.70%)
MSFT   246.96 (-0.34%)
META   148.88 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   98.04 (-0.81%)
AMZN   101.88 (-1.21%)
TSLA   172.72 (-0.29%)
NVDA   199.99 (+2.36%)
NIO   11.69 (-3.15%)
BABA   110.78 (+0.53%)
AMD   81.11 (+7.93%)
T   20.33 (-0.20%)
MU   61.23 (+1.54%)
F   13.60 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-1.98%)
GE   81.08 (+0.75%)
DIS   107.89 (-0.55%)
AMC   5.34 (-0.19%)
PFE   43.85 (-0.70%)
PYPL   80.64 (-1.04%)
NFLX   356.14 (+0.64%)
QQQ   293.41 (-0.41%)
AAPL   141.83 (-1.70%)
MSFT   246.96 (-0.34%)
META   148.88 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   98.04 (-0.81%)
AMZN   101.88 (-1.21%)
TSLA   172.72 (-0.29%)
NVDA   199.99 (+2.36%)
NIO   11.69 (-3.15%)
BABA   110.78 (+0.53%)
AMD   81.11 (+7.93%)
T   20.33 (-0.20%)
MU   61.23 (+1.54%)
F   13.60 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-1.98%)
GE   81.08 (+0.75%)
DIS   107.89 (-0.55%)
AMC   5.34 (-0.19%)
PFE   43.85 (-0.70%)
PYPL   80.64 (-1.04%)
NFLX   356.14 (+0.64%)
QQQ   293.41 (-0.41%)
AAPL   141.83 (-1.70%)
MSFT   246.96 (-0.34%)
META   148.88 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   98.04 (-0.81%)
AMZN   101.88 (-1.21%)
TSLA   172.72 (-0.29%)
NVDA   199.99 (+2.36%)
NIO   11.69 (-3.15%)
BABA   110.78 (+0.53%)
AMD   81.11 (+7.93%)
T   20.33 (-0.20%)
MU   61.23 (+1.54%)
F   13.60 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-1.98%)
GE   81.08 (+0.75%)
DIS   107.89 (-0.55%)
AMC   5.34 (-0.19%)
PFE   43.85 (-0.70%)
PYPL   80.64 (-1.04%)
NFLX   356.14 (+0.64%)
QQQ   293.41 (-0.41%)
AAPL   141.83 (-1.70%)
MSFT   246.96 (-0.34%)
META   148.88 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   98.04 (-0.81%)
AMZN   101.88 (-1.21%)
TSLA   172.72 (-0.29%)
NVDA   199.99 (+2.36%)
NIO   11.69 (-3.15%)
BABA   110.78 (+0.53%)
AMD   81.11 (+7.93%)
T   20.33 (-0.20%)
MU   61.23 (+1.54%)
F   13.60 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.97 (-1.98%)
GE   81.08 (+0.75%)
DIS   107.89 (-0.55%)
AMC   5.34 (-0.19%)
PFE   43.85 (-0.70%)
PYPL   80.64 (-1.04%)
NFLX   356.14 (+0.64%)

Qatar Airways, Airbus reach settlement in A350 legal case

Wed., February 1, 2023 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Qatar Airways and Airbus have reached a settlement in a longstanding legal dispute over the safety of the A350 jetliner and billions of orders for other planes.

The companies said in a joint statement Wednesday that the settlement was “amicable and mutually agreeable.’’

“A repair project is now underway and both parties look forward to getting these aircraft safely back in the air,’’ the companies said in a statement.

Qatar Airways had grounded Airbus A350s over what it described as fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate” in the long-range aircraft. The airline had raised questions about the A350s’ carbon composite fuselage, designed to make the twin-aisle aircraft lighter and cheaper to operate by burning less jet fuel.

In December 2021, Qatar’s national carrier announced it was suing Airbus in London over what it described as the “accelerated surface degradation” of the wide-body A350.

The next month, European planemaker Airbus terminated a multibillion-dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its smaller single-aisle in-demand A321neo jets.

The termination of the Airbus contract for its 321neos followed Qatar Airways' refusal to take any more A350s until the problem was fixed.

The details of the settlement are confidential, and there was no admission of liability.

“This agreement will enable Qatar Airways and Airbus to move forward and work together as partners,'' the companies' statement said.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover

Recent Videos

T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: