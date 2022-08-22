Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup

S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
US Dollar Replaced By "Biden Bucks"? (Ad)
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Israeli spyware firm chief steps down amid NSO restructuring
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap
Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
US Dollar Replaced By "Biden Bucks"? (Ad)
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Israeli spyware firm chief steps down amid NSO restructuring
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap
Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
US Dollar Replaced By "Biden Bucks"? (Ad)
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Israeli spyware firm chief steps down amid NSO restructuring
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap
Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
US Dollar Replaced By "Biden Bucks"? (Ad)
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Israeli spyware firm chief steps down amid NSO restructuring
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap
Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate

Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup

Mon., August 22, 2022 | Malak Harb, Associated Press


Branding is displayed near the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, in Doha, Qatar, March 31, 2022. Qatar recently arrested at least 60 workers who protested going months without pay and deported some of them, an advocacy group said, just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament. The workers' protest on Aug. 14 — and Qatar's reaction to it — could further fuel the concern. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar recently arrested at least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without pay and deported some of them, an advocacy group said, just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament. Like other Gulf Arab nations, Qatar heavily relies on foreign labor. The workers' protest a week ago — and Qatar's reaction to it — could further fuel the concern.

The head of a labor consultancy investigating the incident said the detentions cast new doubt on Qatar's pledges to improve the treatment of workers. “Is this really the reality coming out?" asked Mustafa Qadri, executive director of the group, Equidem Research.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday night, Qatar's government acknowledged that “a number of protesters were detained for breaching public safety laws.” It declined to offer any information about the arrests or any deportations.

Video footage posted online showed some 60 workers angry about their salaries protesting on Aug. 14 outside of the Doha offices of Al Bandary International Group, a conglomerate that includes construction, real estate, hotels, food service and other ventures. Some of those demonstrating hadn't received their salaries for as many as seven months, Equidem said.

The protesters blocked an intersection on Doha’s C Ring Road in front of the Al Shoumoukh Tower. The footage matched known details of the street, including it having several massive portraits of Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, looking down on passers-by.

Al Bandary International Group, which is privately owned, did not respond to requests for comment and a telephone number registered in its name did not connect on multiple attempts to call it.

The Qatari government acknowledged that the firm hadn't paid salaries and that its Labor Ministry would pay “all delayed salaries and benefits” to those affected.


“The company was already under investigation by the authorities for nonpayment of wages before the incident, and now further action is being taken after a deadline to settle outstanding salary payments was missed,” the government said.

Qadri said police later arrested the protesters and held them in a detention center where some described being in a stifling heat without air conditioning. Doha's temperature this week reached around 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Qadri described police telling those held that if they can strike in hot weather, they can sleep without air conditioning.

One detained worker who called Equidem from the detention center described seeing as many as 300 of his colleagues there from Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Nepal and the Philippines. He said some had been paid salaries after the protest while others hadn't. His comments could not be corroborated.

Qatar, like other Gulf Arab nations, has in the past deported demonstrating foreign workers, and tied residency visas to employment. The right to form unions remains tightly controlled and available only to Qataris, as is the country's limited right to assembly, according to the Washington-based advocacy group Freedom House.

Qatar, a small, energy-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula, is home to the state-funded Al Jazeera satellite news network. However, expression in the country remains tightly controlled. Last year, Qatar detained and later deported a Kenyan security guard who wrote and spoke publicly about the woes of the country's migrant labor force.

Since FIFA awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the country has taken some steps to overhaul the country's employment practices. That includes eliminating its so-called kafala employment system, which tied workers to their employers, who had say over whether they could leave their jobs or even the country.

Qatar also has adopted a minimum monthly wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($275) for workers and required food and housing allowances for employees not receiving that directly from their employers.

Activists like Qadri have called on Doha to do more, particularly when it comes to ensuring workers receive their salaries on time and are protected from abusive employers.

“Have we all been duped by Qatar over the last several years?" Qadri asked, suggesting that recent reforms might have been “a cover” for authorities allowing prevailing labor practices to continue.

The World Cup will start this November in Qatar.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Malak Harb on Twitter at www.twitter.com/malakharb.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.