S&P 500   4,160.68 (+0.95%)
DOW   33,180.14 (+0.80%)
QQQ   309.87 (+0.86%)
AAPL   148.71 (+1.76%)
MSFT   272.50 (+1.40%)
FB   195.65 (+0.72%)
GOOGL   2,342.99 (+0.28%)
AMZN   123.00 (-1.43%)
TSLA   716.66 (+0.25%)
NVDA   189.26 (+0.75%)
NIO   19.65 (+2.45%)
BABA   104.32 (+5.36%)
AMD   105.28 (-0.35%)
CGC   4.24 (+3.67%)
MU   70.76 (+0.44%)
T   21.14 (+0.96%)
GE   78.00 (+1.30%)
F   13.74 (+2.08%)
DIS   107.79 (-0.04%)
AMC   13.07 (+9.37%)
PFE   53.96 (+1.31%)
PYPL   88.59 (+2.05%)
NFLX   198.61 (+0.75%)
Queen Elizabeth's jubilee celebration takes a ratings bow

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Lynn Elber, AP Television Writer


In this undated photo provided by Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal / BBC Studios / Heyday Films on Saturday, June 4, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear have cream tea at Buckingham Palace, in London, taken from a film that was shown at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace. (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal / BBC Studios / Heyday Films via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. split from Great Britain is history, but the monarchy still has a hold on its former colony's heart.

Two specials about Queen Elizabeth II and the celebration of her 70th year on the throne broke into last week's top 20 highest-rated programs in prime time, according to Nielsen figures out Tuesday.

ABC's “Party at the Palace,” a star-laden concert that included Elton John, Diana Ross and Queen with Adam Lambert, ranked No. 15. The CBS News documentary “Her Majesty the Queen,” hosted by Gayle King, came in at No. 18.

A skit of the queen taking tea with an animated Paddington Bear charmed the throng of spectators at the Platinum Jubilee pop concert outside Buckingham Palace. The pre-taped video also proved widely irresistible online.

The first two games of the Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics NBA finals topped the ratings, but viewers also had time for a special prime-time episode of “The Price Is Right” honoring first responders.

Powered by basketball, ABC led the week in prime time, averaging 4.4 million viewers. CBS had 3.1 million, NBC had 2.5 million, Fox had 1.5 million, Univision had 1.3 million, Telemundo had 890,000 and Ion Television had 870,000.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” won the evening news competition with an average of 7.2 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 6.1 million and the “CBS Evening News” tallied 4.3 million.

The weekly cable network averages were not available Tuesday.

For the week of May 30 to June 5, the 20 most-watched shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. NBA Finals Game 2: Boston at Golden State (Sunday), ABC, 11.9 million.

2. NBA Finals Game 1: Boston at Golden State, (Thursday), ABC, 11.4 million.

3. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 6.8 million.

4. “America's Got Talent, (Tuesday)” NBC, 6.3 million.


5. NBA Finals Post-Game 2, ABC, 6.27 million.

6. “FBI,” CBS, 4 million.

7. “The Price is Right,” CBS, 3.98 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.9 million.

9. NBC Countdown Game 1, ABC, 3.8 million.

10. “Equalizer,” CBS, 3.6 million.

11. “Let's Make a Deal,” CBS, 3.5 million.

12. “FBI: International,” CBS, 3.45 million.

13. “20-20 (Friday),” ABC, 3.44 million.

14. “Party at the Palace,” ABC, 3.44 million.

15. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 3.4 million.

16. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.2 million.

17. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 3.14 million.

18. “Her Majesty the Queen,” CBS, 3.13 million.

19. “United States of Al,” CBS, 3.12 million.

20. “Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night,” ABC, 3.11 million.


