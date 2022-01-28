QQQ   346.83 (+1.68%)
AAPL   168.53 (+5.85%)
MSFT   305.10 (+1.75%)
FB   299.89 (+1.78%)
GOOGL   2,646.02 (+2.55%)
AMZN   2,831.00 (+1.37%)
TSLA   855.06 (+3.13%)
NVDA   224.64 (+2.37%)
BABA   112.89 (+0.98%)
NIO   21.10 (-0.05%)
AMD   104.38 (+1.73%)
CGC   7.32 (+6.86%)
MU   78.08 (-0.81%)
GE   90.90 (+1.11%)
T   24.57 (+1.87%)
F   19.50 (-0.26%)
DIS   136.53 (+0.82%)
AMC   14.83 (+2.13%)
PFE   54.41 (+1.95%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   189.85 (+0.05%)
QQQ   346.83 (+1.68%)
AAPL   168.53 (+5.85%)
MSFT   305.10 (+1.75%)
FB   299.89 (+1.78%)
GOOGL   2,646.02 (+2.55%)
AMZN   2,831.00 (+1.37%)
TSLA   855.06 (+3.13%)
NVDA   224.64 (+2.37%)
BABA   112.89 (+0.98%)
NIO   21.10 (-0.05%)
AMD   104.38 (+1.73%)
CGC   7.32 (+6.86%)
MU   78.08 (-0.81%)
GE   90.90 (+1.11%)
T   24.57 (+1.87%)
F   19.50 (-0.26%)
DIS   136.53 (+0.82%)
AMC   14.83 (+2.13%)
PFE   54.41 (+1.95%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   189.85 (+0.05%)
QQQ   346.83 (+1.68%)
AAPL   168.53 (+5.85%)
MSFT   305.10 (+1.75%)
FB   299.89 (+1.78%)
GOOGL   2,646.02 (+2.55%)
AMZN   2,831.00 (+1.37%)
TSLA   855.06 (+3.13%)
NVDA   224.64 (+2.37%)
BABA   112.89 (+0.98%)
NIO   21.10 (-0.05%)
AMD   104.38 (+1.73%)
CGC   7.32 (+6.86%)
MU   78.08 (-0.81%)
GE   90.90 (+1.11%)
T   24.57 (+1.87%)
F   19.50 (-0.26%)
DIS   136.53 (+0.82%)
AMC   14.83 (+2.13%)
PFE   54.41 (+1.95%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   189.85 (+0.05%)
QQQ   346.83 (+1.68%)
AAPL   168.53 (+5.85%)
MSFT   305.10 (+1.75%)
FB   299.89 (+1.78%)
GOOGL   2,646.02 (+2.55%)
AMZN   2,831.00 (+1.37%)
TSLA   855.06 (+3.13%)
NVDA   224.64 (+2.37%)
BABA   112.89 (+0.98%)
NIO   21.10 (-0.05%)
AMD   104.38 (+1.73%)
CGC   7.32 (+6.86%)
MU   78.08 (-0.81%)
GE   90.90 (+1.11%)
T   24.57 (+1.87%)
F   19.50 (-0.26%)
DIS   136.53 (+0.82%)
AMC   14.83 (+2.13%)
PFE   54.41 (+1.95%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   189.85 (+0.05%)

Queen Mary ship closed to tourists to get 'critical repairs'

Friday, January 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

Queen Mary
The retired Cunard ocean liner Queen Mary, is seen at its permanent mooring in the harbor at Long Beach, Calif., on May 15, 2015. The historic ocean liner Queen Mary, which has been a Southern California tourist attraction and hotel for decades, is being prepared for "critical repairs," the city of Long Beach said. The ship will remain closed, except for film location work, until the $5 million worth of repairs are completed, a city statement said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/John Antczak, File)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The historic ocean liner Queen Mary, which has been a Southern California tourist attraction and hotel for decades, is being prepared for “critical repairs," according to officials in the city of Long Beach, which owns the ship.

The ship will remain closed, except for film location work, until the $5 million worth of repairs are completed, a city statement said Thursday.

“One of the most critical repairs identified in the engineering reports was the removal of deteriorated lifeboats. The lifeboats exert stress on the side shell of the ship which has created severe cracks in the support system,” the statement said.

Two of the original lifeboats will be retained and 13 will be stored while the city gauges interest from museums and other organizations in preserving them.

Repair work will also include installation of new permanent bilge pumps and improvements to a water intrusion warning system, among other items.

The city, which regained control of the ship last year, said the needed repairs are a result of decades of deferred maintenance by the ship's previous operators.

The city has already done electrical work to re-illuminate one of the ship’s funnels, which are a distinctive nighttime focal point.

The Queen Mary was launched in 1934 and arrived in Long Beach harbor at the end of its final voyage in 1967.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.