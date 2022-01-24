Railroad contract talks head for mediation after impasse

S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)
S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)
S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)
S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)

Railroad contract talks head for mediation after impasse

Monday, January 24, 2022 | Josh Funk, AP Business Writer


The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding area on Jan. 24, 2020, south of Tucson, Ariz. Contract talks between the major freight railroads and their unions are headed to mediation this week after the unions declared an impasse after more than two years of negotiations with the major freight railroads. (AP Photo/David Boe, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Contract talks between the biggest freight railroads and unions that represent 105,000 employees are headed to mediation this week after the unions declared an impasse following more than two years of negotiations.

The unions said Monday that the contract talks had deadlocked because the railroads are still seeking concessions, even after workers remained on the job throughout the pandemic and endured significant staff cuts in recent years as the railroads overhauled their operations.

“Our members have earned, and rightfully expect, a substantial contract settlement that recognizes the sacrifices they and their families make each day," the coalition of 10 rail unions said in their statement. “Instead, the Carriers continue to push proposals that fail to even catch up to the cost of living.”

Michael Maratto, general counsel of the National Railway Labor Conference that represents the railroads, said it is routine for federal mediators to get involved in contract talks, and the railroads welcome their help in reaching an agreement.

The NRLC group is negotiating on behalf of more than 30 railroads, including Union Pacific, BNSF, Norfolk Southern, CSX and Kansas City Southern.

“The railroads believe in the collective bargaining process and will continue negotiating in good faith to reach voluntary agreements," the railroads said in a statement.

Since 2017, the major freight railroads have collectively cut more than 20% of their staff as the industry adopted a new operating model called Precision Scheduled Railroading. It calls for running fewer, longer trains with a mix of freight to reduce the number of crews and locomotives needed to deliver millions of tons of goods nationwide.

Unions have said the widespread cuts have spread employees thin, raising concerns about whether defects that could cause derailments will be missed during inspections or allowed to linger in the rail network because routine maintenance has been delayed.

Railroads have defended their safety records and say they can manage with fewer employees because they have reduced the number of trips they run. They also say they have cut down on the number of locomotives and railcars needing maintenance by significantly increasing the length of trains.

The contract talks that began in the fall of 2019 include the contentious issue of whether the railroads should be able to cut crews from two people down to one in some circumstances. Unions have long opposed that change because of safety concerns and the desire to protect union jobs.

Railroads have argued that the completion of new systems that can stop trains automatically, called Positive Train Control, are making it unnecessary to have a second person in the locomotive. So they want the discretion to be able to run trains with one-person crews in places where those safety systems are used and possibly move conductors out of the locomotives to ground-based jobs.

Labor agreements requiring two-person crews have been in place for more than 30 years at the major railroads, although many short-line railroads operate with one-person crews.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kansas City Southern right now?

Before you consider Kansas City Southern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kansas City Southern wasn't on the list.

While Kansas City Southern currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Union Pacific (UNP)3.3$245.10-0.5%1.93%26.24Buy$265.30
Kansas City Southern (KSU)2.1$293.59flat0.74%287.84Hold$271.73
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.