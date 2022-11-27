Railway workers in Austria to strike Monday in pay standoff

BERLIN (AP) — Railway workers in Austria are set to hold a one-day strike on Monday after a failed round of talks in pay negotiations.

The Austria Press Agency reported Sunday that both sides said the fifth round of talks on pay for some 50,000 employees of about 65 railway operators, including the main national operator OeBB, had failed.

That means that there will be no regional, long-distance or night trains on Monday, and that only buses and other public transport run by municipal authorities will run.

Labor union vida has called for an extra 400 euros ($416) per month for railway employees, which it says is equivalent to an average 12% increase.

Employers have said that would amount to a 13.3% raise and is too much. OeBB said employers were offering an 8.44% increase and strongly criticized the strike.

Like many other countries, Austria has seen inflation surge this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The country's annual inflation rate hit 11% in October.

One question that investors frequently ask is “when do I sell a stock?" That can be tricky to answer when stocks are going up, but it can be just as tricky when stocks are going down. And that's even more the case when it comes to penny stocks.

Many investors who buy penny stocks do so knowing that they're placing a speculative bet. This means they're willing to hold on to the stock even when fundamental and technical trends are working against them. But, depending on your position, there are times when it's best to sell some shares even if you have to take a loss and try again another day.

Penny stocks are typically regarded as stocks that trade below $1 (i.e. for pennies on the dollar). But in recent years, the definition has expanded to include all stocks that trade for less than $5. And that's the definition being used in this special presentation.

We're looking at seven penny stocks that investors should sell now. Each has market forces that suggest the stock price still has room to go down. That means selling today can help you get a better price in the future.

View the Stocks Here .