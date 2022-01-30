S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists

Rally in Serbia draws attention to country's air pollution

Sunday, January 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of people rallied in Serbia on Sunday to draw attention to the country's high air pollution and demand that authorities take action to improve air quality.

The protest in central Belgrade was the latest in a series of gatherings organized by increasingly visible environmental movement in the Balkan country.

Serbia — like much of the Western Balkans — is facing multiple environmental problems following decades of neglect. The problems include poor waste management, low air quality and polluted rivers. Weeks of road blockades drawing thousands of people recently forced authorities to scrap a project for lithium mining by the Rio Tinto company in western Serbia.

Organizers of Sunday's event demanded that the government inform the public about the air quality index on national TV. They said bad air kills thousands of people each year in Serbia.

“Serbia has very dramatic problem with air pollution,” said one of the organizers, Bojan Simsic. “We have the highest mortality in Europe and one of the highest ... in the world (from poor air quality).”

The protesters included families with small children. Some carried banners reading “Stop air pollution!” or “You are suffocating us!” They blocked traffic in a central street before marching toward the government headquarters.

Experts say the poor air quality in Belgrade is the result of using low-quality coal at nearby power plants, having thousands of polluting old cars in the capital and older systems for home heating. Serbia must fix its environmental troubles before it is able to join the European Union.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues and pollution at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.