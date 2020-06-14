Range Resources pleads no contest to environmental crimes

Range Resources Corp., Pennsylvania’s most active shale gas driller, has pleaded no contest to environmental crimes over its handling of contamination at a pair of well sites, the state attorney general’s office announced Friday.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company pleaded no contest in Washington County Court to seven misdemeanor counts, including violations of the Solid Waste Management Act and illegal discharge of industrial wastes. As part of its plea, Range will pay $50,000 in fines and make $100,000 in charitable contributions to a pair of watershed groups.

The charges are the first to come out of a 2-year grand jury investigation into Pennsylvania’s huge Marcellus Shale gas industry. Attorney General Josh Shapiro suggested there will be more.

“This is just the beginning,” he said in a news release. “We are in the first stages of a long process to hold the well-connected accountable and meet the promise of our constitution to protect our environment for generations to come.”

The charges against Range involve wastewater leaks and discharges from the Yeager impoundment in Amwell Township and the Brownlee well pad in Buffalo Township, both in southwestern Pennsylvania.

At Yeager, persistent leaks at a wastewater storage pond and nearby pit contaminated residential water supplies and, some residents contend, made them sick, according to the grand jury, which accused Range of concealing the problems.

At the Brownlee pad, wastewater contaminated a creek and flowed onto a homeowner's property, requiring the removal of 100 trees and 12,000 square feet of soil, prosecutors said. “When the homeowner asked about the substance flowing onto his property, he was falsely told it was just ‘brinewater, saltwater,” according to the grand jury's report.

Range, which has drilled more than 1,500 unconventional gas wells in Pennsylvania, said it has taken responsibility for the contamination and has improved its operations.

“Range learned from these incidents and acknowledged that practices like our water storage needed improvement,” company spokesperson Mark Windle said in a news release. “Today, the company’s operational protocols and designs have vastly evolved and position Range as a leader in the industry.”

The company, which drilled the first successful well in the Marcellus Shale gas field in 2004, has had past run-ins with state government.

In 2015, environmental regulators under Gov. Tom Wolf pursued a record $8.9 million fine against Range after it failed to repair a gas well that contaminated groundwater and streams in north-central Pennsylvania. Range claimed the well in Lycoming County was not the source of the methane contamination. The Department of Environmental Protection rescinded the fine, but told Range in January that it must fix the well “once and for all."

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Range Resources (RRC) 1.7 $6.47 flat N/A -1.02 Hold $3.94

7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now

Today, we are inviting you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days.



Why is it worth looking into these stocks? Some of Wall Street's most respected and most accurate research analysts have been upgrading these stocks and raising their price targets for these companies.



No, we're not talking recommendations from some no-name blogger or a junior analyst from a brokerage you've never heard of. These stocks have received multiple positive recommendations in the last 30 days from analysts that have received four star and five star rankings from MarketBeat's proprietary brokerage ranking system.



Analysts given four star and five star ratings from MarketBeat consistently issue accurate price targets and their buy recommendations often outperform the market by double digits. Buy recommendations from our current top-rated brokerage, National Securities, have gone up by an average of 47.5% in the 12 months after they were issued.



We've reviewed every research report published by these top-rated analysts in the last 90 days and have identified seven stocks that these analysts are poised for an immediate breakout.

View the "7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now".