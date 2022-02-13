S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark

Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team

Sunday, February 13, 2022 | Alan Suderman, Associated Press

Jimmie Ward, Odell Beckham Jr.
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward, left, is called for a penalty as he hits Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cyber criminals claiming they stole some of the football team's financial data.

The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on a dark web site in a file marked "2020 Invoices." The gang did not make any of its ransom demands public or specify how much data it had stolen or encrypted.

The team, which is among the most valuable and storied franchises in the NFL and lost a close playoff game two week ago, said in a statement Sunday that it recently became aware of a “network security incident" that had disrupted some of its corporate IT network systems. The 49ers said they'd notified law enforcement and hired cybersecurity firms to assist.

“To date, we have no indication that this incident involves systems outside of our corporate network, such as those connected to Levi’s Stadium operations or ticket holders,” the team said in a statement, referencing its home stadium.

News of the attack comes two days after the FBI and U.S. Secret Service issued an alert on BlackByte ransomware, saying it had “compromised multiple US and foreign businesses, including entities in at least three US critical infrastructure sectors” since November.

Ransomware gangs, which hack targets and hold their data hostage through encryption, have caused widespread havoc in the last year with high-profile attacks on the world’s largest meat-packing company, the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline and other targets. Western governments have pledged to crack down on the cyber criminals, who operate largely in and around Russia, but have little to show for their efforts.

In the past month, ransomware victims have included operators of maritime fuel depots in Belgium and Germany and media outlets in Portugal. A cyberattack on the wireless provider Vodafone in Portugal this past week had all the hallmarks of ransomware, though the company’s CEO for Portugal said it received no ransomware demand.

BlackByte is a ransomware-as-a-service group. That means it's decentralized, with independent operators developing the malware, hacking into organizations or filling other roles. It's part of a trend of ransomware groups becoming increasing professionalized. A recent report by the FBI, NSA and others said that ransomware operators are even setting up an arbitration system to resolve payment disputes among themselves.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emisoft, said BlackByte's malware, like many ransomware variants, is hardcoded to not encrypt systems that use Russian or languages used by certain Russian allies.

But Callow said that doesn't mean whoever is behind the 49ers attack is in Russia or one of its neighbors.

“Anyone can use the malware to launch attacks," he said.


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.