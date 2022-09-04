Rate Hike Fears Crippling Wall Street

S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
This Highly-Rated Musical Education Is Just $35
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

Rate Hike Fears Crippling Wall Street

Last updated on Sun., September 4, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

To start the week, Wall Street reacted to comments from New York Fed President John Williams, who advocated for more restrictive policy in order to combat rising inflation. The major benchmarks logged their third-straight loss after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated this hawkish stance on interest rates at the Jackson Hole Symposium, and stumbled into September with further losses -- and finished August in the red -- after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester fell in line with a similar sentiment. Thursday's upbeat jobs data helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) snap their losing streaks, though the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) logged its fifth-straight dip. The major indexes are heading for their third-straight weekly loss, though more jobs data is boosting sentiment on Wall Street.

Stock to Watch This Month

With September officially upon us, it's a good time to analyze which stocks to watch this month. Monster Beverage (MNST) is officially the worst stock to own in September, according to a list of 25 Worst SPX stocks to own this month. Another equity that made this list is gold producer Newmont (NEM), which took the number three spot. Meanwhile, our research department recommended a new short position on Expedia (EXPE), and Carnival (CCL) is flashing a historically bearish signal on the charts. 


On the other end of the spectrum are the best SPX stocks to own this month, fertilizer manufacturer CF Industries (CF) could have room to run in the next 30 days. Bull signals are also in place that could help boost Sonos (SONO), Kellogg (K), and CVS Health (CVS) within the next month. Lastly, technical data show this hedge fund favorite is worth keeping an eye on.

Major Headlines You Might Have Missed

There was a ton that went down on the Street this week, so we've compiled a short list of the biggest stories for your convenience. Kicking things off, after earlier last month announcing it will eliminate the COO role, Starbucks (SBUX) named a new CEO. The U.S. announced new restrictions on advanced chip exports to China, and the news dented semiconductor concern Nvidia (NVDA). Snapchat's parent company Snap (SNAP) announced restructuring plans as its chief business officer and vice president of ad sales gets ready to leave for Netflix (NFLX).

Elsewhere, Elon Musk disrupted Twitter (TWTR) once again, after filing a second deal termination notice shortly after a whistleblower complaint revealed massive security issues for the social media company. GameStop (GME) saw an increase in options activity after taking an extended breather on the charts, and electric vehicle (EV) concern Lucid Group (LCID) filed for a mixed shelf offering.

 

Looking Ahead to a Holiday-Shortened Week

Next week will be shortened as Wall Street observes Labor Day, but there's still plenty of economic data and earnings set to be released. In the meantime, read Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's thoughts on the impact of large speculators going short.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.