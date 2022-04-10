Raymond James Turns Bullish on Procter & Gamble Stock

Raymond James initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) with an "outperform" rating, and a $175 price target. The analyst in coverage noted the company's strategy and portfolio changes have driven top- and bottom- line growth, and that PG can still beat expectations despite recent inflation pressures. The consumer goods giant is up 0.2% to trade at $159.23.

The brokerage bunch was split toward Procter & Gamble stock coming into today, with six of the 11 analysts in question sporting a "buy" or better rating, while the remaining five said "hold." Plus, the 12-month consensus target price of $165.21 is a slim 3.1% premium to current levels.

Digging deeper, the security has been tearing up the charts since bouncing off the $43 in early March. Now pacing for its fourth-straight daily win, the shares are growing closer to their Jan. 21, all-time high of $165.31, with newfound support from the 20-day moving average. Year-over-year, PG sports a 16.5% lead.

The options pits are overwhelmingly optimistic towards the equity. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), PG's 10-day call/put volume ratio of 3.15 sits higher than 86% of readings from the past year. This suggests calls have been getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual pace in the last two weeks.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.