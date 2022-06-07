×
S&P 500   4,117.16 (-0.10%)
DOW   32,885.92 (-0.09%)
QQQ   307.11 (-0.04%)
AAPL   147.49 (+0.92%)
MSFT   270.18 (+0.53%)
FB   193.91 (-0.18%)
GOOGL   2,324.84 (-0.50%)
AMZN   121.95 (-2.28%)
TSLA   710.92 (-0.55%)
NVDA   186.77 (-0.58%)
NIO   19.19 (+0.05%)
BABA   101.12 (+2.13%)
AMD   104.52 (-1.07%)
CGC   4.19 (+2.44%)
MU   69.59 (-1.22%)
T   20.89 (-0.24%)
GE   76.78 (-0.29%)
F   13.43 (-0.22%)
DIS   106.38 (-1.34%)
AMC   12.35 (+3.35%)
PFE   53.38 (+0.23%)
PYPL   86.96 (+0.17%)
NFLX   195.37 (-0.90%)
Raytheon to establish global headquarters near Washington

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | The Associated Press


An American flag flies in front of the facade of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems facility, in Woburn, Mass on June 10, 2019. Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies will establish a global headquarters in Arlington, Va.,, the company announced Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies will establish a global headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the company announced Tuesday.

The location just outside Washington “increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry,” the company said in a news release.

Each of the company's four business units — Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense — currently have operations in Virginia. The new office will be located Arlington’s Rosslyn neighborhood alongside the existing Intelligence and Space business.

The company currently employs about 130 corporate staffers at its Arlington location and does not expect that number to increase significantly, spokesman Chris Johnson said. Raytheon will maintain its presence in Massachusetts, including at its current headquarters in Waltham, he wrote in an email.

The company did not accept or seek any financial incentives from the state or any municipality in connection with the new office, according to the news release.

Raytheon's announcement comes about a month after Boeing Co. disclosed plans to move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin welcomed the announcement, saying it showed the state is “the best destination for the aerospace and defense community.”

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)
2.1251 of 5 stars		$137.99-0.9%N/A-16.69Buy$228.37
