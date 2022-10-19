$200 OFF
S&P 500   3,693.90 (-0.70%)
DOW   30,439.97 (-0.27%)
QQQ   271.34 (-0.05%)
AAPL   143.42 (-0.23%)
MSFT   238.21 (-0.12%)
META   135.01 (+1.66%)
GOOGL   100.54 (-0.23%)
AMZN   114.60 (-1.51%)
TSLA   220.95 (+0.35%)
NVDA   120.06 (+0.33%)
NIO   11.69 (-4.26%)
BABA   74.10 (-2.93%)
AMD   57.39 (-0.92%)
T   15.60 (+0.00%)
MU   52.72 (+0.32%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
F   12.06 (+0.25%)
DIS   101.65 (+3.22%)
AMC   6.41 (-1.54%)
PYPL   84.49 (-0.94%)
PFE   43.86 (-0.52%)
NFLX   266.99 (+10.85%)
Read This Before Snap Reports Quarterly Results

Tue., October 18, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is set to report third-quarter earnings and revenue results after the market's close on Thursday, Oct. 20. Shares of the social media company have a positive history of post-earnings reactions, finishing six of eight next-day sessions higher in the past two years, including a massive 58.8% jump in February. This time around, options traders are pricing in a 24.6% swing for SNAP, which is nearly in line with the 24.3% move it averaged following its last eight reports, regardless of direction. 

Last seen 1% higher to trade at $10.68, Snap stock's 80-day moving average continues to cap breakouts from recent consolidation under the $12 level. On a closing basis, the $9.50 area has stepped up as a floor, though SNAP still sits 86% lower in the last 12 months.

SNAP Chart October 182022

Short-term options traders are optimistic at the moment, per SNAP's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.74. This ratio ranks higher than just 22% of annual reading, indicating these traders have favored calls recently.

And options look like a good route to go, as the security tends to outperform options' traders volatility expectations. This is per SNAP's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) tally of 91 out of a possible 100.

7 Cash Rich Stocks That Offer Safety in Any Market

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

