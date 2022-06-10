Real Estate Stock's Floor Could Be at Risk

Real estate brokerage Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) is down 6.3% at $10.37 at last check, after the company reported the number of homes for sale fell 8% in the four weeks ending on June 5 -- the smallest year-over-year decline since January 2020 -- thanks to weaker demand. After tumbling down the charts over the past 12 months, culminating in a May 11, record low of $8.64, RDFN seems to have a found a floor at the $9 level. This area of support could be in jeopardy, however, as the security recently approached a historically bearish trendline that may have the stock adding to its 73.1% year-to-date deficit.

According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's latest study, RDFN is within just one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. The equity has seen five similar signals over the last three years, and was lower one month later in 80% of those cases, averaging a hefty 11% loss for that period. A comparable move from the stock's current perch would place the stock dangerously close to that $9 floor.

Short sellers have been piling on Redfin stock of late. In fact, short interest is up 23% in the last two reporting periods, and the 16.75 million shares sold short account for 16.2% the stock's available float, which is equivalent to more than one week's worth of pent-up buying power.

Additional headwinds could come from a shift in the options pits. This is per RDFN's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR), which sits higher than just 1% of readings from the past year. This low ranking means short-term options traders are incredibly call-biased at the moment.

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.