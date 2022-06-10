×
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
Live updates | Russian forces appear headed for Zaporizhzhia
Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
Real Estate Stock's Floor Could Be at Risk

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Real estate brokerage Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) is down 6.3% at $10.37 at last check, after the company reported the number of homes for sale fell 8% in the four weeks ending on June 5 -- the smallest year-over-year decline since January 2020 -- thanks to weaker demand. After tumbling down the charts over the past 12 months, culminating in a May 11, record low of $8.64, RDFN seems to have a found a floor at the $9 level. This area of support could be in jeopardy, however, as the security recently approached a historically bearish trendline that may have the stock adding to its 73.1% year-to-date deficit.

According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's latest study, RDFN is within just one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. The equity has seen five similar signals over the last three years, and was lower one month later in 80% of those cases, averaging a hefty 11% loss for that period. A comparable move from the stock's current perch would place the stock dangerously close to that $9 floor.

RDFN 40 Day

Short sellers have been piling on Redfin stock of late. In fact, short interest is up 23% in the last two reporting periods, and the 16.75 million shares sold short account for 16.2% the stock's available float, which is equivalent to more than one week's worth of pent-up buying power.

Additional headwinds could come from a shift in the options pits. This is per RDFN's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR), which sits higher than just 1% of readings from the past year. This low ranking means short-term options traders are incredibly call-biased at the moment.


