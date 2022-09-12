S&P 500   4,110.41 (+1.06%)
DOW   32,381.34 (+0.71%)
QQQ   310.74 (+1.19%)
AAPL   163.43 (+3.85%)
MSFT   266.65 (+0.83%)
META   168.96 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   110.86 (+0.19%)
AMZN   136.45 (+2.39%)
TSLA   304.42 (+1.58%)
NVDA   145.05 (+0.82%)
NIO   21.75 (+13.52%)
BABA   94.69 (+2.77%)
AMD   84.64 (-0.95%)
T   17.38 (+2.06%)
MU   57.94 (+0.87%)
CGC   3.83 (+4.93%)
F   15.54 (+0.78%)
GE   75.32 (+1.73%)
DIS   116.39 (+1.05%)
AMC   10.22 (+5.14%)
PYPL   97.65 (+1.48%)
PFE   47.76 (-0.17%)
NFLX   236.53 (+1.27%)
Real Madrid closes 2021-22 season with profit of 13M euros

Mon., September 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid closed the 2021-22 season with a profit of 13 million euros ($13.2 million) and a cash balance of 425 million euros ($430.3 million).

The club said on Monday the loss of income because of the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020 reached nearly 400 million euros ($405 million) compared to the pre-pandemic situation, in addition to the loss of new revenue that could have been generated without the pandemic.

The operating income for last season reached 722 million euros ($731 million), the club said, an increase of 10% year-on-year “as the economic effects of the pandemic are gradually subsiding."

The club said the effects of the pandemic were still lingering, though, which is why the revenue for 2021-22 was still lower than it was four years ago.

The 425 million euros ($430.3 million) in liquid assets excluded the redevelopment of Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Madrid won a record 14th European title last season, in addition to the Spanish league and the Spanish Super Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

