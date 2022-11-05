Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales

S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by December 1st (Ad)pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by December 1st (Ad)pixel
Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe
Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by December 1st (Ad)pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by December 1st (Ad)pixel
Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe
Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by December 1st (Ad)pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by December 1st (Ad)pixel
Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe
Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by December 1st (Ad)pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by December 1st (Ad)pixel
Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe
Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover

Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales

Sat., November 5, 2022 | Harm Venhuizen, Associated Press/Report for America

From behind the lottery counter at a Pick 'n Save store in Madison, Wis., Djuan Davis hands Powerball tickets to Arpad Jakab, a retired utility worker who said it's his first time buying them. The Powerball jackpot recently reached a record high of $1.6 billion. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record high of $1.6 billion, leading longtime players and first-timers alike to flock to buy tickets ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

At Woodman's Markets in Madison, sisters Christy Bemis and Cherrie Spencer were among the dozens of weekend shoppers who paid for their groceries and loaded up carts before joining the line at the lottery counter to purchase their shot at the prize.

They said they almost never buy lottery tickets, but they were lured in by the size of the jackpot.

“My $2 has just as good a chance of winning as anyone else's $2,” said Spencer.

The counter was one of the busiest areas of the supermarket — so busy that employees set up stanchions to guide the queue. Like most of the players in line, Jim Olson, 78, was buying Quick Picks, randomly generated Powerball numbers, but he doesn't always.

Olson said he has typically bought a Powerball ticket once every drawing “virtually since they started.” When he picks his own numbers, there's no rhyme or reason to how he does it: “They just come to you. I can't explain it."

Olson's biggest win to date? $300 about 20 years ago, he said.

It speaks to the extremely long odds of winning the jackpot — about 1 in 292.2 million.

Still, the chance of pocketing $782.4 million (the value of the cash option before taxes) has been enough to bring people flooding across state lines for a chance to play. Winners of massive jackpots almost always opt for cash, but some financial experts say the annuity option, which is paid out over a 30-year term, might be a safer bet.

If she were to win the jackpot, Bemis said she would “buy a house up north. Somewhere by a lake.”

Across town, Djuan Davis was manning the lottery counter at Pick 'n Save on Saturday morning, taking cash and handing out tickets. “Typically there’s a lot of sales on Saturdays,” he said.


With a record-breaking jackpot, business has picked up. Davis said he's also seen a recent increase in players purchasing tickets online.

As customers arrived at the counter, Davis would ask how he could help them. Almost every one answered the same: Powerball tickets.

“Every time, it’s always that one,” Davis said.

It was Arpad Jakab's first time buying Powerball tickets. As Davis sold him four Quick Pick tickets, Jakab, a retired utility worker, said he probably wouldn't buy them again unless there was another record jackpot.

“It was just really high," said Jakab. “Might as well join the insanity.”

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.