S&P 500   4,546.54 (+0.69%)
DOW   35,405.24 (+0.78%)
QQQ   365.52 (+0.68%)
AAPL   174.61 (-0.10%)
MSFT   308.76 (-0.71%)
FB   319.00 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,752.88 (+1.73%)
AMZN   3,023.87 (+1.08%)
TSLA   931.25 (-0.58%)
NVDA   246.38 (+0.62%)
BABA   127.22 (+1.14%)
NIO   24.84 (+1.35%)
AMD   116.78 (+2.21%)
CGC   8.54 (+6.22%)
MU   81.45 (-1.00%)
GE   97.95 (+3.67%)
T   24.42 (-4.24%)
F   20.66 (+1.77%)
DIS   144.49 (+1.06%)
AMC   16.86 (+4.98%)
PFE   53.07 (+0.72%)
ACB   4.47 (+7.45%)
BA   208.34 (+4.05%)
Record sales prices drive GM profit up 56% to $10B last year

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer


This Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo. Vehicles were scarce due to a global shortage of computer chips, but that drove prices up and helped General Motors increase its net income 56% last year. The Detroit automaker said Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 that it made $10.02 billion for the full year. And it predicted record pretax earnings in 2022 of $13 billion to $15 billion and net income of $9.4 billion to $10.8 billion.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Vehicles were scarce due to a global shortage of computer chips, but that drove prices up and helped General Motors increase its net income 56% last year.

The Detroit automaker said Tuesday that it made $10.02 billion for the full year. And it predicted record pretax earnings in 2022 of $13 billion to $15 billion and net income of $9.4 billion to $10.8 billion.

Excluding one-time items, GM made $7.07 per share for the year, beating analyst estimates of $6.83, according to FactSet. Full year revenue of $127 billion fell short of estimates of $128.7 billion.

In the fourth quarter, GM made a $1.7 billion net profit.

GM's sales in the U.S., its most profitable market, fell 13% for the year, and it was unseated by Toyota as the nation's top-selling automaker for the first time. The company lost almost 3 percentage points of market share, which fell to 14.6%

But GM's average vehicle sales price rose almost 20% in the fourth quarter from a year ago to nearly $54,000 as it sold more loaded-out trucks and SUVs, according to Edmunds.com.

Nearly all automakers have been forced to cut production due to the global semiconductor shortage, leaving few new vehicles on dealer lots.

Despite the profit, GM shares fell slightly in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $53.93.

“GM brands had a harder time keeping customers in the fold with less vehicles and options available,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds.com’s executive director of insights. But she said inventory levels are looking better than they did in the third quarter, and vehicles are selling at higher average prices than GM’s Detroit competitors.

In North America, GM made $10.3 billion pretax for the year. That translates to as much as $10,250 in annual profit-sharing for the company’s 42,500 eligible unionized factory workers, GM said. Workers will see the money on Feb. 25. Last year the payment was $9,000.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)2.8$54.07+2.5%N/A7.23Buy$73.41
Toyota Motor (TM)2.5$196.43-1.0%1.90%9.44Buy$178.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

