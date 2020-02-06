Record US sales of Ram boost Fiat Chrysler's earnings

MILAN (AP) — Record U.S. sales of Ram trucks and the launch of the new Jeep Gladiator helped fourth-quarter profits at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles grow by more than a third, the U.S.-Italian company reported Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler, which is in the process of merging with French rival PSA Peugeot, reported net profit in the three months ended Dec. 31 of 1.58 billion euros ($1.74 billion), up from 1.17 billion euros last year.

CEO Mike Manley called 2019 ‘’a historic year'' for the company, citing its strengthened financial position, key product investments and the nearly $50 billion merger agreement with PSA Peugeot, which will be completed by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Its North America division reported record adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization of over 2 billion euros. It accounted for 97% of adjusted EBIT generated world-wide.

Based on the results, about 44,000 eligible employees represented by the United Auto Workers' Union will receive a profit-sharing bonus of $7,280. That brings to $36,000 the amount hourly employees have received in profit sharing over a decade.

The profits in American contrasted with losses in Asia and at luxury carmaker Maserati as well as declining profits in Europe and the Middle East. Outside of North America, only Latin America contributed to boosting quarterly profits, up 9% to 135 million euros.

During the full year, Ram sales in the United States soared 18%, led by the Ram Heavy-Duty, Ram 1500 and Ram 1500 Classic, to 703,000 units.

Jeep volumes were down overall, despite an 8% increase in sales of Jeep Cherokee to 243,000 units. The division was looking to the new Jeep Gladiator, the brand's return to trucks, for future growth. The Gladiator's Super Bowl advertising featuring Bill Murray reprising his role in ‘’Groundhog Day,'' has won accolades.

Still, 2019 global deliveries were down 9%, to 4.4 million units, which Fiat Chrysler said was due to dealer stock reductions in North America and Maserati, which is up for a relaunch this year. Deliveries also were hit by lower shipments by the joint venture in China along with discontinued models in Europe, namely the Punto and Alfa Romeo Mito.

The company confirmed 2020 guidance of adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization above 7 billion euros, and industrial cash flow of more than 2 billion euros.

Manley said that the PSA Peugeot merger should help accelerate turnaround plans in Europe, where the carmaker is moving to renew its aging showroom with launches this year of a new Fiat 500 as well as plug-in hybrid versions of the Jeep Compass and Renegade.