Red Bull Formula One team signs cryptocurrency sponsor

Red Bull Racing Team principal Christian Horner looks up during the qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Sept. 26, 2015. The Red Bull Formula One team has secured a new title sponsorship worth around $500 million with technology firm Oracle, placing it among the most lucrative commercial deals in sports. The five-year deal is a lift to the team ahead of the season beginning next month when Max Verstappen will be looking to defend his world title in a new Oracle Red Bull Racing car that was also revealed on Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022. (Yuriko Nakao/Pool via AP, file)
LONDON (AP) — Red Bull’s Formula One team has signed what it described Wednesday as the most lucrative annual cryptocurrency sponsorship in sports.
The deal with Bybit is worth more than $100 million across three years for the team that is home to reigning world champion Max Verstappen.
Red Bull said Bybit will work with the team on “crypto-literacy” by educating on the digital economy.
The unregulated cryptocurrency exchange has been running for almost four years. The price of crypto is prone to high volatility, sparking concerns about the risks of investing.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally
With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.
The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.
So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally"
.