QQQ   261.53 (-1.56%)
AAPL   139.53 (-3.79%)
MSFT   216.88 (-1.46%)
META   88.79 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   85.55 (-1.63%)
AMZN   90.73 (-1.51%)
TSLA   215.05 (+0.03%)
NVDA   130.36 (-1.38%)
NIO   9.29 (-2.11%)
BABA   63.96 (-1.14%)
AMD   58.99 (+0.61%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   52.28 (-2.19%)
CGC   3.27 (+1.24%)
F   13.09 (+0.23%)
GE   77.12 (-0.36%)
DIS   98.89 (-2.88%)
AMC   5.66 (-2.58%)
PYPL   75.64 (-4.80%)
PFE   46.46 (-1.30%)
NFLX   271.37 (-0.60%)
QQQ   261.53 (-1.56%)
AAPL   139.53 (-3.79%)
MSFT   216.88 (-1.46%)
META   88.79 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   85.55 (-1.63%)
AMZN   90.73 (-1.51%)
TSLA   215.05 (+0.03%)
NVDA   130.36 (-1.38%)
NIO   9.29 (-2.11%)
BABA   63.96 (-1.14%)
AMD   58.99 (+0.61%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   52.28 (-2.19%)
CGC   3.27 (+1.24%)
F   13.09 (+0.23%)
GE   77.12 (-0.36%)
DIS   98.89 (-2.88%)
AMC   5.66 (-2.58%)
PYPL   75.64 (-4.80%)
PFE   46.46 (-1.30%)
NFLX   271.37 (-0.60%)
QQQ   261.53 (-1.56%)
AAPL   139.53 (-3.79%)
MSFT   216.88 (-1.46%)
META   88.79 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   85.55 (-1.63%)
AMZN   90.73 (-1.51%)
TSLA   215.05 (+0.03%)
NVDA   130.36 (-1.38%)
NIO   9.29 (-2.11%)
BABA   63.96 (-1.14%)
AMD   58.99 (+0.61%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   52.28 (-2.19%)
CGC   3.27 (+1.24%)
F   13.09 (+0.23%)
GE   77.12 (-0.36%)
DIS   98.89 (-2.88%)
AMC   5.66 (-2.58%)
PYPL   75.64 (-4.80%)
PFE   46.46 (-1.30%)
NFLX   271.37 (-0.60%)
QQQ   261.53 (-1.56%)
AAPL   139.53 (-3.79%)
MSFT   216.88 (-1.46%)
META   88.79 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   85.55 (-1.63%)
AMZN   90.73 (-1.51%)
TSLA   215.05 (+0.03%)
NVDA   130.36 (-1.38%)
NIO   9.29 (-2.11%)
BABA   63.96 (-1.14%)
AMD   58.99 (+0.61%)
T   18.12 (-1.68%)
MU   52.28 (-2.19%)
CGC   3.27 (+1.24%)
F   13.09 (+0.23%)
GE   77.12 (-0.36%)
DIS   98.89 (-2.88%)
AMC   5.66 (-2.58%)
PYPL   75.64 (-4.80%)
PFE   46.46 (-1.30%)
NFLX   271.37 (-0.60%)

Red Cross seeks 'digital emblem' to protect against hacking

Thu., November 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday it is seeking support to create a “digital red cross/red crescent emblem” that would make clear to military and other hackers that they have entered the computer systems of medical facilities or Red Cross offices.

The Geneva-based humanitarian organization said it was calling on governments, Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, and IT experts to join forces in developing “concrete ways to protect medical and humanitarian services from digital harm during armed conflict.”

For over 150 years, symbols such as the red cross have been used to make clear that “in times of armed conflict, those who wear the red cross or facilities and objects marked with them must be protected from harm,” the ICRC said. That same obligation should apply online, the organization said, noting that hacking operations in conflicts were likely to increase as more militaries develop cyber capabilities.

The organization said that for the proposed “digital emblem” to become reality, nations worldwide would have to agree on its use and make it part of international humanitarian law alongside existing humanitarian insignia. It hopes the emblem would identify the computer systems of protected facilities much as a red cross or crescent on a hospital roof does in the real world.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said that it has identified three technical possibilities: a DNS-based emblem that would use a special label to link it to a domain name; an IP-based emblem; and an ADEM, or authenticated digital emblem, system that would use certificate chains to signal protection.

The ICRC said it was working with Johns Hopkins University, the ITMO University of St. Petersburg, Russia, and the Center for Cyber Trust, a joint venture of Switzerland's ETH Zurich and Germany's University of Bonn, to develop the technological solutions.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.