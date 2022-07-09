×
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report

Red, White, and Blaze Sales Couldn't Lift These Cannabis Stocks

Friday, July 8, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Welcome back to our weekly series, Schaeffer's Cannabis Stock News Update, where we recap what happened in the world of marijuana stocks this week, and look ahead to how the cannabis industry will continue to develop in 2022.

Here is a quick roundup of major cannabis stock news during this holiday-shortened week:

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) released a flash report on Fourth of July holiday sales that showed cannabis buyers in the United States spent $255.5 million on cannabis product over the holiday weekend. There was a nearly 20% increase in year-over-year sales on the Friday ahead of the long weekend. According to KERN, "Holiday after holiday, our data indicates Americans are choosing to celebrate with cannabis. As more markets legalize cannabis and more people gain access to the plant, we expect these year-over-year increases to continue." Akerna stock is trading down 96% over the past 12 months.

Shareholders of HEXO Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO) approved the Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and HT Investments MA LLC transaction during a reconvened special meeting on Tuesday. This approval was required before the note transaction could close following the Toronto Stock Exchange's conditional approval and the Competition Bureau's clearance. The expectation is that this transaction should close during Q3. Tilray stock is trading down 78% and HEXO stock is trading down 96% over the past 12 months.

Tilray also launched a new product in Québec on Tuesday. In collaboration with Société Québécoise du cannabis, the newly launched product is Hash-Infused Pre-Rolls. According to TLRY, these infused pre-rolls combine proprietary strains of Jean Guy and Starwalker Kush to reach approximately a 26% THC level. Tilray stock is down 52% year-to-date.


In its continued efforts to expand brick-and-mortar retail cannabis stores, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) announced its expansion into the British Columbia market on Thursday.  HITI will acquire from Choom Holdings Inc. two retail cannabis stores in BC, six retail cannabis stores in Alberta, and one retail cannabis store in Ontario for $3.93 million. According to HITI, "With these acquisitions, we are able to bring our innovative discount club model to Vancouver, Canada's third-largest metropolitan area, as well as numerous new markets in Alberta where we do not yet have a presence." High Tide stock is down about 50% so far in 2022.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.