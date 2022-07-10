×
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Estonian PM reaches coalition deal for majority government
Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
Report: WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million
EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next
Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Estonian PM reaches coalition deal for majority government
Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
Report: WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million
EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next
Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Estonian PM reaches coalition deal for majority government
Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
Report: WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million
EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next
Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Estonian PM reaches coalition deal for majority government
Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
Report: WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million
EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next
Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

Red, White, and Blaze Sales Couldn't Lift These Cannabis Stocks

Last updated on Sunday, July 10, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

Welcome back to our weekly series, Schaeffer's Cannabis Stock News Update, where we recap what happened in the world of marijuana stocks this week, and look ahead to how the cannabis industry will continue to develop in 2022.

Here is a quick roundup of major cannabis stock news during this holiday-shortened week:

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) released a flash report on Fourth of July holiday sales that showed cannabis buyers in the United States spent $255.5 million on cannabis product over the holiday weekend. There was a nearly 20% increase in year-over-year sales on the Friday ahead of the long weekend. According to KERN, "Holiday after holiday, our data indicates Americans are choosing to celebrate with cannabis. As more markets legalize cannabis and more people gain access to the plant, we expect these year-over-year increases to continue." Akerna stock is trading down 96% over the past 12 months.

Shareholders of HEXO Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO) approved the Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and HT Investments MA LLC transaction during a reconvened special meeting on Tuesday. This approval was required before the note transaction could close following the Toronto Stock Exchange's conditional approval and the Competition Bureau's clearance. The expectation is that this transaction should close during Q3. Tilray stock is trading down 78% and HEXO stock is trading down 96% over the past 12 months.

Tilray also launched a new product in Québec on Tuesday. In collaboration with Société Québécoise du cannabis, the newly launched product is Hash-Infused Pre-Rolls. According to TLRY, these infused pre-rolls combine proprietary strains of Jean Guy and Starwalker Kush to reach approximately a 26% THC level. Tilray stock is down 52% year-to-date.


In its continued efforts to expand brick-and-mortar retail cannabis stores, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) announced its expansion into the British Columbia market on Thursday.  HITI will acquire from Choom Holdings Inc. two retail cannabis stores in BC, six retail cannabis stores in Alberta, and one retail cannabis store in Ontario for $3.93 million. According to HITI, "With these acquisitions, we are able to bring our innovative discount club model to Vancouver, Canada's third-largest metropolitan area, as well as numerous new markets in Alberta where we do not yet have a presence." High Tide stock is down about 50% so far in 2022.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.