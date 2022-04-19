Refresh Your Stock Portfolio for a New Quarter

S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)

Refresh Your Stock Portfolio for a New Quarter

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Every entrepreneur wants to build wealth but that's often easier said than done. Becoming a successful investor often requires significant amounts of time and effort to research the market and make more informed purchases. With a tool like Tykr Stock Screener, however, you'll be able to spend far less time on research and devote your money and energy to investing wisely.

Investing is supposed to be a fun, smart way to build wealth. When things aren't going your way, however, it can be an enormous (and scary) headache. Tykr protects you from yourself and allows you to bypass the cost of a financial planner or broker. This easy-to-use tool takes the guesswork out of investing so you can make buys with confidence and start working towards a more secure platform.

Tykr is at once a stock screening and educational platform that aims to reduce your risk and help you manage all of your investments. It offers support for more than 30,000 US and international stocks, allowing you to find great investments within 30 seconds. Tykr flags stocks as On Sale (meaning it's a potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (meaning it's a potential sell). Each summary is the result of Tykr's rigorous algorithmic projections to figure out how a stock will move over time. Tykr assigns each stock a score — the higher the score, the safer the investment — and helps you to increase your returns in the market. All of Tykr's calculations are open-source so you can see how they're coming up with their numbers and make your own decision.

Find out why Tykr Stock Screener has earned a near-perfect 4.9-star rating from Trustpilot. For a limited time during our Spring Refresh promotion, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $89 (reg. $900) when you use code SPRING10 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.