S&P 500   3,913.40 (+1.49%)
DOW   32,123.16 (+0.96%)
QQQ   293.90 (+1.10%)
AAPL   151.86 (+0.92%)
MSFT   256.23 (+0.91%)
META   184.10 (+1.77%)
GOOGL   92.44 (+1.46%)
AMZN   93.81 (+1.49%)
TSLA   178.00 (+2.02%)
NVDA   233.50 (+1.67%)
NIO   8.56 (+0.12%)
BABA   82.93 (+0.04%)
AMD   83.30 (+1.57%)
T   18.43 (+0.71%)
F   12.27 (+2.00%)
MU   54.74 (+1.56%)
CGC   2.09 (+2.96%)
GE   90.50 (+1.72%)
DIS   94.30 (+1.84%)
AMC   5.44 (-0.37%)
PYPL   74.02 (+1.94%)
PFE   40.06 (+0.50%)
NFLX   298.10 (+1.56%)
Regional bank stocks bounce back a day after being battered by fears of contagion from US bank failures; S&P 500 up 1.3%

Tue., March 14, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional bank stocks bounce back a day after being battered by fears of contagion from US bank failures; S&P 500 up 1.3%.

